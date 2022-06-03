WEST RUTLAND — Poultney is clinging to a 6-3 lead at the end of three innings after heavy rain halted Friday's Division IV quarterfinal softball game.
The game will resume on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the point of suspension in West Rutland.
The Blue Devils got out to a 6-0 lead but West Rutland scored three runs in the bottom of the third on singles by Aubrey Beaulieu and Arianna Coombs and a booming triple from Peyton Guay.
West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani felt a lot better about Saturday as the result of her team's bats finally coming around.
"That definitely helped," Serrani said.
The Blue Devils scored three in the top of the first without the benefit of a base hit.
The table was set when leadoff batter Katelyn DeBonis was hit by a pitch and Kaylah Bennett walked.
Guay notched her second strikeout and it looked as though she might escape unscathed.
But wild pitches, passed balls and and another walk enabled DeBonis, courtesy runner Courtney Ezzo and Hannah Webster to score.
The Devils added on to the lead with two in the second inning. Bella Mack and DeBonis reached on errors and both scored.
Then, Hannah Welch blasted a long home run to extend the lead to 6-0. She cranked one into the right-center gap that rolled and rolled, allowing her to circle the bases without a play at the plate.
"When I came around first and looked at Tony (Poultney coach Tony Lamberton) he was yelling to keep going, I knew I had a home run," Welch said.
That 6-0 lead that looked so comfortable looked less so after Westside's three-run third inning.
"I feel like we are in a good spot," Lamberton said.
"We just don't want to give up the big inning. That has been our bugaboo all year.
"I don't mind the three-run inning. It's the nine-run inning where we give up only one hit that we can't have."
Guay and DeBonis are the pitchers and Poultney's Georgia McDonald will be the batter when the game resumes in the top of the fourth on Saturday morning.
Poultney, the No. 5 seed is 9-5 and No. 4 West Rutland is 11-5.
