POULTNEY — That famous Poultney citizen Horace Greeley is famous for popularizing the slogan, “Go West, young man.”
Poultney girls basketball coach Todd Hayes wants to make certain his team doesn’t go south.
The Blue Devils have been making strides each year under Hayes and he wants to keep the Blue and Gold train moving forward.
“Honestly, I was a little disappointed last year. It wasn’t a bad a season. We won eight games, but when we tried to execute our stuff we had a hard time. We would get caught a lot out of position.
“They need to be trusting their teammates and trusting the process.”
Improvement? Double-digit victories?
Hayes will get a better idea of where the Blue Devils can do following the season opener against Granville at home on Dec. 12.
Poultney boys coach Todd Montana won’t have to wait nearly that long. His Blue Devils are competing in the Bob Abrahamson Tournament in Proctor on Friday and Saturday.
Montana likes the idea of opening the campaign with a tournament. The Devils’ first-round opponent will be Twin Valley on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
“It gives you added excitement more so than a regular game. Unless you are in a holiday tournament, it is one of the few times that you get to play back-to-back,” he said.
GIRLSHannah Welch, Emily Handley, Olivia Brooks and Laura Winters return as the seniors for Hayes’ Devils.
Welch will be the point guard. She gives the Devils something on both ends of the floor with her ball handling and tenacious defense.
Handley is a 3-point shooter who can catch fire.
Juniors are Kait DeBonis, Bella Mack, twins Kenzie and Courtney Ezzo, Kaydyn L’Esperance and Emily McFadden.
Jacqueline Oberg, Hailey Hayes and Annalise Taylor are sophomores.
The numbers are robust for the small Division IV school with 30 players at practices between the varsity and JV squads.
The ‘D’ in Devils stands for dedication of late — no less than 26 girls participated in summer basketball. This included camps in Maine and at Castleton as well as games.
“We struggled last year. The kids who struggled have gotten a lot better,” Hayes said.
Welch should be primed for a big year at point guard and Hayes pointed out that the Devils also have depth at that spot.
“We are going to run and pressure a lot on defense,” Hayes said.
Hayes was watching film this past week of last year’s losses to Proctor. He noticed things that he believes can be corrected this season.
“We practiced shadowing Maggie (1,000-point scorer Maggie McKearin) and we just never did that. We lost our focus. We played hard but never focused on what we practiced,” Hayes said.
“We have kids who now know the game more.”
BOYSThe Blue Devils went out in the first round of the Division IV tournament with a 44-32 loss to Mid-Vermont Christian last year.
One reason for optimism that they will be able to go deeper into the playoffs is simply continuity. Coach Todd Montana is back for his second season so the adjustment of the players has already been made with most all of them returning.
“Most everyone is back and they have been around me for a whole year. They are familiar with a lot of the concepts and and have good senior leadership,” Montana said.
Those seniors are Marcus Lewis, Connor Worthing, Brooks Filskov, Craig Baptie and Dom Rose. Lewis, Worthing, Filskov and Baptie were varsity letter winners last season.
Juniors are Ryan Simons, Dana Olden, Jaden Mead and Jared Lambert. Simons and Olden logged a lot of varsity minutes in 2021-22.
Peyton Book, Lucas Welch and Bradley Dupell are sophomores. Book and Welch earned varsity letters as freshmen.
NOTES: Hayes said this is the best talent that he has seen in the Poultney girls basketball pipeline since the last girls team that won a state crown in 2011. ... The Poultney boys basketball program has not won a state championship since 2001 but the Devils have been to a state final as recently as 2019 when they lost to Danville.
