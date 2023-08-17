The Poultney High football team was winless in 2022 but that has only served as offseason motivation.
They would love to do something special in head coach Dave Capman's final season and many of them have put in the work necessary to make that happen.
There was sophomore Isaiah Kerber, for example, who put on 60 pounds through his dedication to a weight lifting program.
"He has been a pleasant surprise," Capman said.
Kerber will be a two-way lineman, playing guard on the offensive side.
He has beefed up from 150 to 210 pounds.
Another who has come a long way over the summer is quarterback Tegan Capman, Dave's grandson.
He was not close to full strength last season following a serious leg injury but is back to full capacity.
"He has worked hard to come back," Dave said.
Tegan has the inside track at quarterback but he has grown up around the offense and knows it backward and forward.
He and Lucas Welch both saw varsity action at QB last season but Welch will likely get plenty of carries as the fullback in Poultney's trademark ball-control attack.
The third quarterback is Ethan Anderson and he is more of a thrower than the other two.
Jayden Kelley, one of the five West Rutland High School students on the team, has been another surprise of the preseason even though he is in his first year of playing football as a sophomore.
He weighs more than 200 pounds and right now looks like he will be a force on the defensive line.
Poultney's offense has always meant a steady diet of the run game so there are enough carries to go around for a stable of running backs that includes Welch, Derek Kendall, Clayton Kessop, Jack Dickerson and Michael Celik.
Dickerson is a Long Trail School student and area fans are familiar with his athleticism from the soccer field and basketball court. Coach Capman believes he can give the Blue Devils a big lift.
The seniors on the team are Capman, Nolan Geno, Robert Beaulieu, Jesse Flood, Hub Sosnuff and Jake Anderson.
Kessop, Peyton Book, Welch, Charlie Duncan and Dickerson are the juniors.
Sophomores include Celik, Derek Kendall, Oliver Stanholtzer, Ethan Anderson, Kelley, Kerber, Lucas Camara, Brayden Schreiber, Gabe Casey, Bradley Dupell and Brayden Yoest.
Will DeBonis and Kobe Lynch are the freshmen.
The offensive line appears set with Duncan as the center, Kerber and Casey as the guards and Geno and Schreiber at the tackle spots.
Capman in his 43rd season as head coach and has found the preseason to be refreshing.
"I like our attitude," he said. "A lot of the kids have worked hard in the off season and they are disappointed in our season last year.
"We want to be better. They were very young last year."
The season opener on Sept. 2 presents a mammoth challenge. The Division III Blue Devils have Division II Fair Haven coming to town with strong-armed quarterback Joe Buxton and a talented cast around him.
One part of the preparation for that game will be a trip to Fairfax for a three-way scrimmage involving BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille and Oxbow on Aug. 26.
Coach Capman sees Division III as a succession of difficult hurdles week after week.
"Windsor is always there, Mill River will be strong and I think Springfield will be good," Capman said.
Jeff King will be the member of Capman's staff handling the 4-4 Defense and Capman's son Chris Capman will be calling the shots, along with his father, on the offensive side.
Capman who piloted the Blue Devils to seasons in the Small School Northern Adirondack League where they were dominant for those 19 seasons, has amassed 196 victories during his career.
Dave Capman, a 1965 Poultney High School graduate, bleeds blue and gold. He knows what Blue Devil football means to the community.
He would love to see this team have a memorable campaign not as much for himself in his farewell season, but for this town that always embraced football with fervor.
Week 2, a road game against defending Division III state champion Windsor, should provide a good barometer for the Devils' chance to fashion that memorable autumn.