POULTNEY — Poultney left-handed pitcher Kylie Davis did something nobody else has been able to do this softball season — beat West Rutland. Davis pitched a complete game for the 10-5 decision but she was more interested in deflecting the credit to her teammates.
The defense behind her was solid but Davis did plenty on her own, piling up nine strikeouts.
Shortstop Hannah Welch and catcher Kaylah Bennett keyed that defensive effort by the Blue Devils.
Bennett picked off several runners with her hard and accurate throws.
Welch made the play of the game, a stone cold lock for the top ESPN plays of the day had the media giant from Bristol, Connecticut been at Legion Field on Tuesday.
Welch went deep in the hole to glove a hard smash off the bat of Kiana Grabowski and rifled the ball to first for the out.
“That was cool. It really gave us a lot of hype,” Davis said of Welch’s gem.
The game left both the Devils and the Golden Horde with 4-1 records.
“I enjoy pitching a lot and I enjoy it more when my teammates are playing like that,” Davis said.
West Rutland pitcher Elizabeth Bailey was overpowering early, striking out the side in the first.
West Rutland got on top with two runs in the second. Bailey and Aubrey Beaulieu had back-to-back singles.
The Blue Devils got one of the runs back in the bottom half of that inning when coach Tony Lamberton opted to play small ball. Emily Handley and Laura Winter both successfully got their bunts down as the catalysts for pushing courtesy runner Bella Mack across the plate.
The Blue Devils took control of the game with four runs in the third for a 5-2 lead. Back-to-back doubles by Davis and Handley were the big blows. Winter had an RBI single and Welch picked up an RBI by grounding out to shortstop.
Samara Raiche singled home a run in the fifth to slice the lead to 5-3.
Then came another big inning for the Devils. They scored four in the fifth to extend the lead to 9-3. Kaitlyn DeBonis had the big hit in the inning, a ringing two-run triple. Davis and Elizabeth Woodbury added RBI singles.
The Golden Horde tried to get back in the game, pushing two runs across in the seventh. Peyton Guay singled and scored and Raiche had her second RBI single.
Bennett gunned out several runners on the bases but the biggest one came in the fifth when the junior catcher picked a runner off third base to extinguish a potential rally when the Horde had a couple of runners aboard and one run already in.
Welch’s gem in the fourth also saved a run.
“That was a good game. We know more about what we have to work on,” Westside coach Laurie Serrani said.
There were a few holes in the Blue Devil defense but they minimized them with some great plays and the strikeout pitch of Davis.
“We aren’t trying to play the perfect game, just beat the opponent,” Lamberton said.
“Overall, I thought we played really well. We’ve got some room for improvement.”
Lamberton loved the fact that there was no inning where the Blue Devils collapsed.
“Historically, we have had one bad inning,” he said.
“I am happy with things. Kylie pitched well and we gave her good defense.”
Bailey was also notching strikeouts at a good clip. She went six innings and struck out seven.
Grabowski pitched the final inning and gave up a run, striking out two.
Davis had it all working on this day. She led the Devils’ nine-hit attack with a double and a single.
Leading the Horde’s offense were Bailey and Raiche with two hits apiece.
West Rutland is off the rest of the week but the Blue Devils will be busy. They host Proctor on Friday at 6 p.m. and then have Twin Valley in town on Saturday at 2 p.m.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.