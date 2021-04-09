POULTNEY — The 2019 softball season could best be described as mediocre for the Poultney softball team. The Blue Devils finished 8-8 and were bounced out of the playoffs in their first game by Blue Mountain.
Well, mediocre with the exception of one wondrous day when the Devils shocked White River Valley, beating the 16-2 Division III state champions in a decision that stunned the Vermont softball world.
Kylie Davis was the pitcher who defeated WRV that day and she is back in the circle for Tony Lamberton’s Devils.
Lamberton will be counting on Davis and her teammates to recapture that magic when this season opens on April 20 at Vergennes.
You can ride one pitcher in softball if you want to but that is not the case in baseball.
Poultney baseball coach Dan Williams pins his hopes on “the Big Three,” a pitching rotation of Ryan Alt, Lane Gibbs and Craig Baptie.
After that, the pitching will be “by committee” Williams said.
SOFTBALLDavis is one of only two seniors. The other is Pam Putnam, who played second base in 2019, but might move to some different positions this season.
Lamberton said one of the the keys to the season is Davis’ control.
“I am very optimistic about the season if we have a pitcher who can throw strikes and I think she can,” Lamberton said. “She has some velocity.
“We are working on changing speeds. If you can throw strikes and change speeds, you will be successful.”
Emily Handley and Kaitlyn DeBonis are others who could get some innings in the circle.
There are three juniors on the roster. One is Hannah Webster, a standout in soccer and basketball, but out for softball for the first time. The others are Kayla Bennett and Emma Hayford.
Hannah Welch, Laura Winter, Handley, Genesis Mead and Elizabeth Woodbury are sophomores.
DeBonis and Bella Mack are freshmen.
“I am pretty excited. We are still young but a mature young,” said Lamberton, noting that five of the players were on the varsity team as eighth graders.
The veteran coach expects this to be a typical Poultney team, one that will manufacture runs and play solid defense.
Division III Vergennes was a late addition to the schedule and gets the Devils to 15 games, one under the maximum of 16. COVID restrictions prohibit the Blue Devils from traveling to New York State to play some of the teams that have traditionally been on their schedule.
BASEBALLFundamentals are being stressed on a field that is ahead of schedule during this unusually warm spring. Thursday, the Blue Devils were working on cutoffs, relay throws and base running at the end of practice.
Liam Hill will handle most of the catching although Alt will be behind the plate for selected games.
Much of the infield is set with Chris Ray at second base, Baptie at shortstop and Gibbs at third base. Dave Wescott could see much of the time at first base.
“He is versatile and quick,” Williams said of Wescott who can also play in the outfield.
Lucas Milazzo could help someplace depending on his progress after an injury.
A couple of freshmen will be brought up to shore up the outfield.
“We are super young,” Williams said.
The Devils have new uniforms this season but the dominant color might not be blue and gold. The Devils are green, if anything, with 18 of the 23 players having no varsity or junior varsity experience.
Williams is hopeful when it comes to the pitching and said that is the strength of this team.
“Ryan is looking really good. He is throwing hard,” Williams said.
“We need to throw strikes, We can’t let walks beat us.”
Alt played a lot of baseball over the summer with a team in Lake George, New York.
When you have a team this young and inexperienced, you hope for improvement and Williams is seeing that.
“We have improved with every practice,” he said.
Williams, entering his 13th season, is three away from the 100-victory milestone.
He’s not thinking that far ahead. It’s all about the first game and that will be at home against Proctor.
NOTES: Poultney has made it to the state championship game in baseball as recently as 2014 but has not won the big one since 1992. ... The Blue Devils’ last softball state crown came in 2003. ... Lamberton said he aims to again make the softball games at Legion Field an event with music and a public address announcer.
