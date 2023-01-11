POULTNEY — Maybe it was a Knute Rockne speech by Poultney boys basketball coach Todd Montana at halftime. Or maybe it wasn't any fire and brimstone talk at all, just execution on both sides of the ball.
Whatever led to Poultney's 16-0 run to start the second half, it blew open a close game with West Rutland and served as a springboard to a 47-25 victory.
The game was close ((16-11) at halftime but then came the 16-0 blitz by the Blue Devils.
"We were trying to get motivated to go on a run in the third quarter," senior Marcus Lewis said.
"We did it with in-your-face defense that created turnovers that led to points."
It was a great bounce-back victory for the Blue Devils after enduring a tough one-point loss to Grace Christian.
"We used that loss as motivation," Lewis said. "We were super frustrated after that loss because we didn't feel we played very electric in the first half.
"We wanted to put it behind us but we also did not want to forget it. We wanted to use it."
Lewis and Peyton Book led the Blue Devils with 16 points apiece. Craig Baptie followed with five and Erik Kendall tossed in four.
Lewis and Book helped key the defense with steals and triggering the transition to offense. Ryan Simons was also a key piece of the defensive effort with four blocked shots.
David Noel was the centerpiece of Westside's offense with 12 points. Andrew Bailey and Jesse Flood added four each.
The Blue Devils hiked their record to 3-5 but faces a major test on Friday evening when Long Trail visits Capman Court.
West Rutland also has an imposing obstacle in front of them with a game against Mid-Vermont Christian on Jan. 17.
Coach Ali Mitchell's team has already improved on last year's winless campaign and will take a 2-7 record into the game against MVC.
The Horde came to play and stayed with the Devils early. When Westside's Peter Guay made the perfect bounce pass to Garrett Owens for the layup, it pulled West Rutland even at 6-6.
But Lewis then connected on a 3-point field goal and the Blue Devils had the lead the rest of the night.
Still, the game had the look of a game that might go down to the wire at the break.
Then, the explosion happened.
"We created turnovers and we made our layups tonight. I was pleased with that," Montana said.
"And we cut down on our mental mistakes from the first half."
The Blue Devils also executed on the defensive side.
"We did a better job of staying disciplined within the rules of our defense," Montana said.
Book was a key ingredient in the 16-0 run. He rang up six points in a mere minute, all inside.
It was Noel who finally got a hoop to put an end to the Blue Devils' run.
Mitchell had to be happy that even after that offensive onslaught by Poultney, her kids never stopped playing. That went on a 7-0 spree to pare the lead to 34-19.
Long Trail is in the house on Friday the 13th. It will take a supreme effort by Poultney to take down the 7-0 Mountain Lions — one similar to the one they hit the Golden Horde with at the start of the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.