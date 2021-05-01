POULTNEY — Rain helps the gardens grow. Sometimes it doesn't hurt your offense, either, said Poultney's Hannah Webster after the Blue Devils rolled to a 25-4 softball victory over Twin Valley on Saturday.
"We have had a lot of inside practices (due to the rain) lately and there isn't a lot you can do inside other than hit. We have had a lot of batting practice," Webster said.
The extra swings manifested themselves in lots of extra base hits. The Devils flexed their extra-base muscle from the beginning in a nine-run first inning.
Webster had a three-run homer, Kylie Davis a solo home run and Hannah Welch a triple — all in that first frame.
Those nine runs were far more than left-handed pitcher Davis needed. She pitched the first four innings of the 4.5-inning game, limiting the Wildcats to just one run on two hits.
"Her walks are getting fewer and fewer," Poultney coach Tony Lamberton said.
Davis issued only two walks, both in the fourth inning.
Poultney sprayed 15 hits around the park, bunching five together in the first and five more in the fourth.
Everyone in the lineup hit the ball hard. Leading the way were Davis with two home runs, Welch with three hits and two RBIs and freshman Kaitlyn DeBonis with two hits. DeBonis' output included a home run, double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Davis had four strikeouts and DeBonis, who pitched the final inning, had two strikeouts.
When the Wildcats did put the ball in play, the Blue Devils flashed the leather.
"I think this was our best defensive game," Lamberton said.
Webster pointed out that Davis has been a key ingredient of the success with the Blue Devils' record at 5-1.
"Kylie is so good. We couldn't do it without her," Webster said.
Webster also said that getting out to that 9-0 first-inning lead took some of the pressure off.
"It helped a lot, but we knew that we couldn't let up," Webster said.
Davis had faced the minimum nine batters through the first three innings. Jaylen Crawford got the first hit off her leading off in the fourth inning.
The only other hit off Davis was an infield RBI single by Rita Messing that scored Crawford in that inning.
Pam Putnam had a double for Poultney, one of the Devils' seven extra base hits.
"We hit the ball hard," Lamberton said.
Poultney put this one away early, scoring six more runs in the second to go up 15-0.
Hannah Sullivan went the distance for the Wildcats but was not helped by a defense that committed an inordinate number of errors.
Poultney catcher Kaylah Bennett sent the message to the Wildcats early: Don't take too many liberties on the base paths. She gunned down Crawford attempting to steal second in the first inning after Crawford had reached on an error.
The Blue Devils are off until Thursday when they travel to Twin Valley.
