POULTNEY — Emily Handley heated up behind the 3-point line and freshman Kayden L’Esperance had a coming out party with a double-double to help lift the Poultney girls basketball team to a 44-35 victory over Mount St. Joseph on Thursday night on Capman Court.
The game was close throughout and the tension could be felt with Division IV playoff seedings as part of the stakes. It will not be known until all the other results shake out through Saturday but this one could well have meant Poultney will be at home in the opening round and MSJ on the road.
Poultney was clinging to an 18-16 lead when Grace Hayes drilled a 3-pointer just seconds before the buzzer to send the Blue Devils into the halftime with a 21-16 lead.
That gave them some momentum and a mental boost downstairs in the locker room.
The Mounties came out in the second half with some full court pressure and that is when Hayes and Hannah Welch became huge pieces to the Poultney offense.
Both are athletic, can handle the ball and have a high basketball IQ. They were instrumental in advancing the ball over the timeline against the pressure.
Things got dicey for the Devils when Ellie Tracy scored inside and Ella Paquin scored off a putback to slice the lead to 21-20.
That compelled Poultney coach Todd Hayes to call a timeout.
But it was Handley’s marksmanship more than anything the Devils might have concocted during the timeout that helped the Blue Devils weather the storm.
Handley nailed three consecutive treys in the quarter to help the Blue Devils take a 31-24 lead into the final quarter.
Handley had struggled somewhat behind the arc in the first half but heated up just in time.
“I just have to keep going,” Hnadley said of recovering from the early misses.
Tiana Gallipo connected on a 3-pointer to bring MSJ within five, 33-28 with 4:52 remaining.
But Lesperance answered for the Blue Devils, banking a shot off the glass from 15 feet away.
L’Esperance (15 points, 10 rebounds) was solid the whole game but really came to the fore in the fourth quarter with key buckets and rebounds. She had 10 points in the fourth stanza including three that she kissed off the glass from right around the foul line.
“That’s her shot,” Handley said.
“It’s an aim thing,” L’Esperance said of her old-school approach of using the backboard from the outside.
Gallipo was making sure the Mounties did not go down without a fight. It became a one-possession game (37-34) after she scored inside.
But freshman Kaitlin DeBonis got it back to a two-possession game by draining a free throw. DeBonis made both of her foul shots but the second was voided by a lane violation by a teammate.
L’Esperance got another bank shot to go down with 1:52 remaining, extending the lead to 40-34.
DeBonis and L’Esperance made free throws down the stretch to salt the game away.
“We knew this was going to be our shot for a home playoff game,” Handley said.
The Blue Devils finish the regular season at 4-3 and the Mounties at 4-5.
Handley followed L’Esperance in scoring with 10 points and Hayes added nine. DeBonis had six points.
Meghan Cole connected on two early 3-point field goals to give the Mounties an 8-2 lead. She led them in scoring with eight points. Gallipo added seven and Paquin and Brooke Bishop contributed six points apiece.
MSJ coach Bill Bruso knows the loss might be costly when the playoff pairings are released on Monday.
“We could fall all the way to ninth,” he said.
Hayes and Welch were the glue for the Devils, especially against the intensified pressure in the second half.
“Grace doesn’t have to score a lot for us to have a good game,” Todd Hayes said.
The Devils did what they could on this night to improve their playoff stock. They would love to be home.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.