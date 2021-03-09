Justin Devoid really wanted that second year of coaching the Springfield High School baseball team. COVID intervened and the season was scrapped.
He desperately wanted that season because he believed the Cosmos were going to be very good.
He had some experienced players ready to step up that spring. Two are playing college baseball now — Brady Clark at St. Michael’s College and Dylan Merrow at Western New England University.
“I think Brady has a lot of talent and a lot of skill,” Devoid said.
But COVID threw a curve ball and 2019 wound up being Devoid’s first and last at the helm of the Cosmos.
Yet, a lot of great memories were packed into that one season. The Cosmos won six games, a vast improvement after winning just two the year before Devoid arrived.
An extra-inning victory at Woodstock is one that Devoid treasures. Adam Stokarsi got a bunt down for a run on the suicide squeeze and Clark hit a bases-clearing triple.
But the best reward for him personally that came from his year in Springfield was that Devoid found his passion. He discovered the career path that he wanted to take and it’s coaching baseball.
His degree from Colby-Sawyer College is in athletic training but it is a degree that is now apt to gather dust on a shelf.
“That year showed me that I couldn’t really stay away from baseball,” Devoid said. “It showed me what I missed the most.”
He feels indebted to Springfield High Athletic Director Rich Saypack for allowing him the opportunity that pointed him in that direction.
He has landed at St. Lawrence University where he is the assistant baseball coach with aspirations of someday being a head coach.
SLU has one of the youngest college coaching staffs that you are going to find. Head coach Kenny Collins graduated from Hamilton College in 2017, the same year Devoid turned his tassel at Colby-Sawyer.
“I think it is beneficial in a lot of ways. We bring a lot of energy to the table,” Devoid said.
Devoid played baseball at Colby-Sawyer where he and Woodstock’s Dougie Avellino gave the Chargers two of the region’s most prolific hitters. Devoid’s senior year, he batted .328 and Avellino .365. They were the top two hitters on the team.
“Playing with Dougie was a blast,” Devoid said. “He and his father Tom came for a visit and I tried to convince him to come here.
“He went to Wentworth but then transferred here. I took him under my wing but he quickly found his own way.”
One day, in particular, stands out for Devoid at Colby-Sawyer. It was a doubleheader sweep on the road over Castleton.
“Castleton was a power in the North Atlantic Conference and they beat up on us pretty good,” Devoid said.
“That day we swept the doubleheader was the best feeling ever.”
An individual highlight for Devoid was hitting his first college home run that gave the Chargers the lead against Lesley in the eighth inning.
A 2013 Hartford High graduate, Devoid has fond memories of the day the Hurricanes beat an undefeated Burr and Burton team late in the season.
Playing for Jim Broughton at Colby-Sawyer and Jarrod Grassi with the high school and American Legion baseball teams at Hartford have given Devoid a solid foundation for coaching.
“What I learned from Jimmy was mostly about hitting. He was an All-American,” Devoid said.
Grassi preached getting the ball deep in the zone when hitting. It is a concept that Devoid embraces.
“A lot of hitters don’t do that,” Devoid said.
He absorbed the lessons from Grassi and Broughton like a sponge but his love for the game originally came from his father Kurt.
Kurt was in the dugout for all of his son’s games at Springfield, charting the scorebook.
“It was a little tough reading his chicken-scratching,” Devoid said.
But the 40-minute rides home to the Upper Valley after the games were treasured as they talked game and practice strategy.
St. Lawrence is a member of the Liberty League, a conference that recently gave its teams the green light to play league games.
The finishing touches are still being put on the schedule but Devoid believes the first game will be around March 27.
He is eager for his first season in a college dugout as a coach but he will never forget his one year in Springfield and the door that it opened.
