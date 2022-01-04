VAL DI FIEMME, Italy — Stratton Mountain elite skier Jessie Diggins couldn’t replicate her winning magic from last year’s FIS Tour de Ski, but continued an impressive run of success at the annual World Cup event.
For the seventh straight season, Diggins finished in the top 10 of the women’s Tour de Ski, taking eighth place in this year’s six-stage competition.
Diggins, who was the defending Tour de Ski champion and first U.S. skier to accomplish that feat, wrapped up the event with a 13th-place finish in the 10-kilometer classic mass start race on Monday and 15th-place finish in the 10k freestyle mass start on Tuesday.
Diggins had early success at this year’s event, winning two of the first three stages. She took home top honors in the first stage, a freestyle sprint race held in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, with a time of 3:03.
After a 16th-place effort in the second stage, she won the third stage, a 10k freestyle mass start, in with a time of 21:30. Diggins had her worst result of this year’s Tour de Ski in the fourth stage, finishing 21st in the classic sprint race.
Diggins, last year’s World Cup champion, finished with an overall Tour de Ski time of 2:02:54.3, which was 3:15.8 off the winning time of Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva.
It was a breakthrough performance for Nepryaeva, who was the Tour de Ski runner-up in 2019 and 2020.
The Russian was as consistent as they come, finishing in the top 10 in five of the six stages. She had wins in the classic sprint and classic mass start.
Sophia Laukli and Novie McCabe were the other Americans in the overall top 25. Laukli was 23rd and McCabe was 24th.
Laukli and McCabe had the best World Cup showings of their career on Tuesday.
Laukli, a former Middlebury College skier who is now skiing at the University of Utah, was fifth in Tuesday’s freestyle mass start with a time of 36:31.1. McCabe, Laukli’s teammate with the Utes, was seventh in the race 36:45.6.
Four other U.S. skiers competed on the women’s side. Stratton Mountain’s Alayna Sonnesyn finished 44th overall with her best result coming on Tuesday, taking 36th in the sixth stage.
Stratton’s Katharine Ogden, a Landgrove native, competed in five events with her best showing coming in stage four, where she was 24th.
SMS’s Julia Kern competed in three events, including a fourth-place finish in the first stage, and Hailey Swirbul competed in two events.
The U.S. had six skiers competing in the men’s Tour de Ski, but only one completed all six races.
Zak Ketterson finished in 54th with an overall six-race time of 2:41:02.4. The event was Ketterson’s debut on the World Cup circuit.
Gus Schumacher competed in five events and was 25th in the third stage, 15k freestyle mass start.
Stratton Mountain and University of Vermont skier Ben Ogden competed in four events, finishing 21st in the freestyle sprint and 22nd in the classic sprint race.
Kevin Bolger, Luke Jager and Logan Hanneman also competed in four events. Bolger was 16th in the first stage and Hanneman was 25th.
Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo took home the men’s Tour de Ski championship for the second time in his career, the first coming in 2019.
Klaebo also had a third-place finish in 2020.
The Norwegian finished with an overall time of 2:24:56 and was dominant throughout the event, winning four stages and finishing in the top five of the other two races.
Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov, the winner of the previous two men’s Tour de Ski events finished in second 2:03.2 off the winning pace.
The cross country skiing World Cup tour continues on Jan. 22 in Planica, Slovenia.
