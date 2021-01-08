VAL DI FIEMME, Italy — Stratton Mountain T2 Elite athlete Jessie Diggins’ streak of five podiums in a row was snapped, but she remains in the driver’s seat heading into the final two events of the women’s Tour de Ski.
Diggins finished in ninth-place in Friday’s 10k classic mass start, with a time of 30.59.5. Her overall Tour de Ski lead is by 55 seconds over Russia’s Yulia Stupak, who was eighth on Friday but has a first and second-place stage finish to her name in this year’s Tour.
Sweden’s Frida Karlsson, the 11th place finisher on Friday, is third overall, 1:42 back of Diggins.
Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva’s 30:35.5 time netted her the win, moving her to eighth overall.
Diggins set the pace for some of Friday’s race, but eventually fell back to conserve her overall lead.
“Today was a big day for me in terms of mental toughness – my body was numb from the waist down for the entire last lap but I just kept digging deep because I knew every second counted and I had a job to do,” Diggins said to U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Tom Horrocks.
“I managed to hold on to the leader bib and with a classic sprint and the hill climb coming up, I’m really excited for both these stages and focused on getting all the little details of recovery right.”
Dartmouth College graduate Rosie Brennan had been right there with Diggins at the top of the overall standings, but she ran into trouble, finishing 31st on Friday. The tough outing pushed her to seventh overall.
Stratton Mountain and Dartmouth’s Katharine Ogden was 19th in the classic race, finishing in 31:47.8. It was Ogden’s third straight top-20 finish.
U.S.’s Hailey Swirbul was 25th on Friday, while UVM product Caitlin Patterson was 29th and SMS’s Julia Kern was 42nd.
On the men’s side, it was a career day for U.S.’s Gus Schumacher in the 15k classic. He finished in a career-best eighth place, with a time of 41:45.1. He moved into 18th overall.
UVM product Scott Patterson finished 35th with a time of 43:24.2 and American teammate Kevin Bolger was 46th.
Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov continued his dominance of the Tour with his fifth straight stage win. His lead is at 2:37 and it would take a disaster for him not to repeat as men’s Tour de Ski champion.
Two more stages remain in the Tour de Ski on the Val di Fiemme snow. Saturday is the men’s and women’s classic sprint races. Sunday’s final stage is the men’s and women’s 10k freestyle mass start races.
Brennan starts 11th in Saturday’s sprint qualifying, Swirbul in 14th, Diggins in 26th, Ogden in 28th, Kern in 33rd and Caitlin Patterson in 41st.
Schumacher starts 21st in men’s qualifying, Bolger in 33rd and Scott Patterson in 52nd.
Men’s Alpine skiers are in Adelboden, Switzerland this weekend. Action kicked off on Friday with the first of two giant slalom races.
Tommy Ford was the top American finisher, placing 10th with a time of 2:21.11.
Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle was 12th, in 2:21.58, while American teammate River Radamus was 18th.
SMS’s George Steffey did not qualify for the final run, which was the case for Bridger Gile and Ted Ligety as well.
On Saturday, Ford starts fourth, Cochran-Siegle in 17th, Ligety in 19th, Radamus in 33rd, Gile in 41st and Steffey in 51st.
The weekend concludes with a slalom race on Sunday.
The women’s Alpine skiers are in St. Anton, Austria with Americans Breezy Johnson, Laurenne Ross and Isabella Wright competing in the downhill on Saturday. There will also be a super G race on Sunday.
Johnson has been impressive in training for the downhill race, with two top-10 training times.
A handful of Americans were competing in Kreischberg, Austria in freeski Big Air action.
Stratton Mountain’s Mac Forehand was one of those U.S. athletes. He finished in a tie for 46th with a score of 149.40. American Alexander Hall was eighth in that contest.
In biathlon action, Craftsbury Green Racing Project’s Clare Egan finished 13th in Friday’s 7.5k sprint competition. Egan will start 13th in Saturday’s 10k pursuit.
TOUR DE SKI OVERALL RESULTS WOMEN’S TOP 20 Place, Name, Country, Time Place, Name, Country, Time 1. Jessie Diggins, USA, 2:25:02 2. Yulia Stupak, Russia, +55 seconds 3. Frida Karlsson, Sweden, +1:42 4. Ebba Andersson, Sweden, +1:45 5. Katharina Hennig, Germany, +2:06 6. Krista Parmakoski, Finland, +2:06 7. Rosie Brennan, USA, +2:11 8. Natalie Nepryaeva, Russia, +2:19 9. Tatiana Sorina, Russia, +2:23 10. Alisa Zhambalova, Russia, +3:04 11. Teresa Stadlober, Austria, +3:06 12. Yana Kirpichenko, Russia, +3:24 13. Nadine Faehndrich, Switzerland, +3:29 14. Katerina Razymova, Czech Republic, +3:45 15. Linn Svahn, Sweden, +4:03 16. Anamarija Lampic, Slovenia, +4:16 17. Johanna Matintalo, Finland, +4:37 18. Maja Dahlqvist, Sweden, +4:40 19. Hailey Swirbul, USA, +5:27 20. Delphine Claudel, France, +5:58 ALSO 22. Katharine Ogden, USA, 35. Caitlin Patterson, USA, 39. Julia Kern, USA, MEN’S TOP 20 1. Alexander Bolshunov, Russia, 2:57:09 2. Maurice Manificat, France, +2:37 3. Ivan Yakimushkin, Russia, +2:47 4. Denis Spitsov, Russia, +2:50 5. Artem Maltsev, Russia, +3:17 6. Dario Cologna, Switzerland, +4:17 7. Evgenly Belov, Russia, +4:19 8. Clement Parisse, France, +4:41 9. Andrey Melnichenko, Russia, +4:46 10. Hugo Lapalus, France, +5:05 11. Francesco De Fabiani, Italy, +5:16 12. Ilia Semikov, Russia, +5:59 13. Lucas Boegl, Germany, +6:23 14. Adrien Backscheider, France, +6:26 15. Florian Notz, Germany, +6:39 16. Alexey Chervotkin, Russia, +6:42 17. Oskar Svensson, Sweden, +6:43 18. Gus Schumacher, USA, +6:45 19. Federico Pellegrino, Italy, +7:18 20. Jonas Dobler, Germany, +7:18 ALSO 37. Scott Patterson, USA, 49. Kevin Bolger, USA,
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
