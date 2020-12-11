Sean Dillon has a storehouse of memories made on the basketball floor. They range from scoring more than 1,000 points at Mount St. Joseph Academy to helping his NYU team get all the way to the NCAA Division III national championship game in 1994.
Now, he wants to help girls at Long Trail School in Dorset make memories of their own.
Dillon got the job through a connection to LTS Athletic Director Mike Olson. A mutual friend mentioned to Olson that Dillon was looking to get into coaching.
It is a perfect situation for Dillon. His job is at the Heritage Family Credit Union in Rutland but during the pandemic he is working from his home in Dorset, a short distance from the Long Trail campus.
“The school really is in my backyard,” Dillon said.
Long Trail has had girls basketball on the JV level but this will be the Mountain Lions first foray into the varsity world.
Everything appears to be in place. Olson said the turnout is robust for the Division IV level with 16 girls and they will be playing in a palatial $3.5 million fieldhouse that was recently constructed.
Dillon attended a few boys basketball games at Long Trail last year and was impressed with what is going on at the school.
Olson said they are looking to build the program “brick by brick” and he is thrilled to have Dillon as the guy to help accomplish that.
Dillon recalled that on the night he reached the 1,000-point milestone at MSJ, he was not even aware of how many points he had.
“I knew they were feeding me the ball a lot that night and, if you remember, I wasn’t shy about shooting,” Dillon said.
The basket that brought him to the 1,000 plateau was a thunderous dunk.
NYU provided its own memories, particularly that magical march to the national championship game that ended with a loss to Lebanon Valley.
“Aside from having talent, we were all friends. We had great chemistry. We had that in spades,” Dillon said of that NYU team. “We had no egos.”
Dillon met with the members of the Long Trail team on Friday at noon.
“It is a great school. I feel so lucky to be a part of it,” Dillon said.
“I am very excited for the opportunity. I think I have a lot to offer the girls.”
He has thought about coaching for a long time and ideas run through his head about offensive and defensive strategy.
But for starters. with a new program, it will be more about assessing the players’ strengths, building skills and cultivating that type of chemistry that enabled his college team to get all the way to the national championship game.
Olson pointed out that chemistry can be harder to attain than it is at the schools that the Mountain Lions play against like Proctor, West Rutland, MSJ, Poultney and Twin Valley.
That is because players at those schools grow up playing together whereas the LTS teams are made of of players from many different towns.
Dillon is looking forward to that challenge of assimilating his players into a group of friends akin to the team he played on at NYU.
“It will be all about hard work and teamwork,” Dillon said.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.