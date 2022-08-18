The first day of practice on Thursday yielded a snapshot of how differently coaches approach preseason. Much of their methodology has to do with the size of their team.
Players in most small-school soccer programs know where they stand. Often there is only one level (varsity) and they know that is where they will be.
It's different at Rutland where girls varsity soccer coach Lori McClallen greeted 52 players on Thursday, the first day that soccer teams in Vermont were allowed to practice.
The Raiders have three levels — varsity, junior varsity red and junior varsity white.
McClallen said during Thursday's practice at the Polo Fields that she was thrilled with the turnout that included 23 freshmen.
"I can't complain about our numbers. It is very promising," McClallen said.
She will begin to sort out which players will be playing on what level on Saturday in a preseason jamboree at Rivendell Academy. The Raiders will be playing their mini-games against three New Hampshire teams — Pembroke, Hanover and Keene.
The evaluating continues on Aug. 24 at Spaulding High School.
McClallen spoke to her players about the selection of placing them at one of the three levels.
"You will be placed where you can grow most as a player," McClallen told them.
She said it will take around five days to make the decisions about which of the teams the players will be placed on.
She stressed to them the importance of not being concerned whether they will be a varsity or JV player.
"Focus on the drill at hand. Don't get ahead of yourself," she said.
One thing McClallen will be assessing at the Rivendell event, she said, is who understands the game.
New co-coaches Gannon McKearin and his cousin Curtis Tomlinson have no such dilemma with the Proctor High boys soccer program.
They were looking at just 13 players as of Thursday's first practice.
The new coaches said they will be assessing personnel for some time but they have an idea of the style they would like to play and it is an attacking one.
"It is always better to be pressing forward. You don't want to be back on your heels," Tomlinson said.
"Right now, we are just trying to see who is going to play what position. We're open to anything," McKearin said.
They will get a good look at their Phantoms on Aug. 26 when they host Vergennes in a scrimmage.
Across town, Proctor girls coaches Scott French and Chris Hughes were at Taranovich Field looking at the youngest team they have had in years.
Proctor has not been in the habit of playing eighth graders but they will carry three on a varsity team this season that is expected to number around 17.
"It is the youngest team we have had by far," French said.
Angel Traverse was superb in the goal during last year's undefeated state championship season but she has turned her tassel.
French, a goalie guru, has been working with Cadence Goodwin since July and has liked what he has seen.
"She is doing really well," French said. "She has made the typical jump from sophomore to junior. She has more maturity and strength."
French also believes the stellar season Goodwin had during softball season as a pitcher has carried over to her mental makeup for soccer.
"Her success as a pitcher in softball has given her so much confidence," he said.
Jenna Davine, a speedy wing who has been instrumental in the Phantoms' high-scoring attack, is a senior who has become a leader.
"She organized a lot of the stuff for the team this summer," French said.
Davine is one of only two seniors on the team.
"As a team, we are getting to know each other," Davine said.
Davine said she knows that people are discounting the Phantoms after losing a strong senior class that included 100-goal scorer Maggie McKearin.
"They should know better by now," Davine said.
"We are going to be playing a lot of young girls. We aren't a big school."
Davine said that she agrees with her coach's assessment about Goodwin's rising confidence.
"You can see that," she said.
"Most of our first 12 players are young but they are not young in experience. They got a lot of playing time last year," French said.
The best example of that is Emma Palmer who played last year as an eighth grader and was one of the league's leading scorers.
The Phantoms just keep showing up in the state championship game and have won the last three of them.
This year they will have to do it with one of their youngest teams ever.
The 17 players represents a bigger roster than Hughes and French thought they were going to have.
Hughes said the Phantoms had the opportunity to schedule a scrimmage with Mount Anthony but could not do it at the time because they were not certain they'd have enough players.
Seventeen is still a long way from the 52 at Division I Rutland but the Phantoms are able to dream the dream of a 12th consecutive trip to the final game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.