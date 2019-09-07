BRADFORD — Evan Reed and Aubrey Ramey combined on two touchdowns and Fair Haven rolled over Lyndon 36-0 in Division II football Saturday.
Reed threw for Ramey for TDs on plays of 27 and 47 yards as the Slaters squared their record at 1-1 and dropped the Vikings to the same mark.
Reed threw for 237 yards with Ramey collecting 171 yards in receptions.
The rushing game also worked just fine for the Slaters, with Kohlby Murray rushing for 177 yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Lee running for another.
The Slaters blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety to round out their scoring.
Fair Haven faces one of its chief D-II foes on Friday when Bellows Falls comes to town.
Lyndon will host Spaulding next Saturday.
Springfield 60, Oxbow 26
BRADFORD — Springfield visits rival Windsor next Saturday but goes into that game with a full head of steam. The Cosmos shook off a poor start on Saturday and went on to score 60 points in a 60-26 triumph over the Oxbow Olympians.
"We started flat but nobody gave up. We pushed through," said coach Todd Aiken. "They never gave up and stuck to the game plan and worked hard."
The game plan?
"We wanted to control the ball with the ground game and wear them out," the coach said.
The Cosmos starting backfield accounted for four touchdowns. Jacob Stepler had a rushing touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Sam Presch, Brady Clark ran for a score and Presch ran for another touchdown.
Springfield is 2-0 and Oxbow 1-1.
Springfield's Donavin Sprano ran for a score and Noah Zierfus intercepted a pass and returned that for a touchdown.
U-32 49, Mill River 20
NORTHFIELD — Mill River hanged with U-32 for awhile but the Raiders pulled away to a 49-20 victory in a Division III game on Saturday. U-32 scored 28 second-half points to go to 2-0.
Colby Fox threw a touchdown pass to Tyler Shelvey and Christian Beamis and Ross Badgley ran for Minuteman scores.
Mill River, 0-2, will host Poultney next Saturday at 2 p.m.
SATURDAY'S FOOTBALL SCORES
Other scores from Saturday: Burr and Burton 48, Hartford 29; CVU 27, Mount Mansfield 18; Essex 36, Rice 6; Bellows Falls 35, Mount Anthony 14; Brattleboro 61, Windsor 12, BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 6, Poultney 0; Otter Valley 49, Woodstock 13; Springfield 60, Oxbow 26.
BOYS' SOCCER
Mount Abraham 7, Mill River 3
NORTH CLARENDON — Brandon Reynolds scored three goals to lead Mount Abraham over Mill river in boys' soccer action Saturday.
Tyler Corey had a pair of goals and Ryan Jones had a goal and an assist for the Minutemen.
"I'm really proud of the way we played," said Mill River coach Peter Roach. "Mt. Abe is a strong, fast team and we played really well."
Tyler Regula made 10 saves for Mill River, 1-2.
The Minutemen will be at Rutland on Wednesday.
Green Mountain 5, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Everett Mosher scored a pair of goals to lead Green Mountain to a 5-0 win over Springfield Saturday.
Skyler Klezos made seven saves in picking up the shutout.
James Anderson, Jack Boyle, and Ben Mynukka also scored for the Chieftains.
Green Mountain, 2-1, plays MSJ Friday in the Josh Cole tournament in Ludlow.
Proctor 2, Thetford 0
THETFORD — Brennan Crossmon had a goal and an assist and Joel Benton added a goal as Proctor stopped Thetford 2-0 in boys soccer Saturday.
"Our defense played very well against a talented and tough Thetford team,'' said Proctor coach Chad Wilson.
Proctor, 2-0, hosts Long Trail on Monday.
Burr and Burton 1, Woodstock 0
MANCHESTER — Will Fox scored with an assist from captain Duncan Chamberlain in the 38th minute, and that was enough to give Burr and Burton a 1-0 win in Southern Vermont League soccer.
Bulldog Keeper senior Liam Day recorded six saves as BBA went to 2-1. Wasp goalkeeper Stephen Bianchi recorded 12 saves to keep the game close.
CVU 6, Rutland 0
ESSSEX — Rutland High School fell to 0-3 with a 6-0 loss to CVU in the second round of the Jay Brady Tournament Saturday.
GIRLS' SOCCER
West Rutland 2, Sharon 0
SHARON — Serena Coombs recorded her third straight shutout as West Rutland blanked Sharon 2-0 in girls soccer action Saturday.
Anna Cyr and Keanna Grabowski each had a goal for the Golden Horde.
West Rutland, 3-0, hosts Black River on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 4, Emmanuel 2
BOSTON — Junior Rylee Nichols scored twice and had an assist, and senior Makenzi Bellando assisted on three goals to lead the Castleton women's soccer team over Emmanuel 4-2 in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans improve to 2-2 while the Saints drop to 1-2.
Loren Henderson claimed the win in goal for the Spartans and made four saves while Lexi Gawron made 10 stops for the hosts.
Nichols got the scoring started at the 6:49 mark from Bellando. Junior Julia Carone doubled the Spartan lead just 2:49 later, again assisted by Bellando.
After a quiet remainder of the first half, Natalie Dash put Emmanuel on the board at 51:48. Nichols answered with her second goal of the contest just 1:59 later. Then, freshman Julia Blanchard netted her first-career goal with an assist from Nichols to make it 4-1 with 20:24 remaining in regulation.
The Saints pulled to within two at 85:10 with a goal by Taylor Rathbun, assisted by Grace Sanpietro on a corner kick, but the comeback attempt was annulled in the closing four-plus minutes by heavy Castleton possession.
The Spartans return to action on Wednesday on the road at MCLA before opening conference play on Saturday, Sept. 14, at home against Keene State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.