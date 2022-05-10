Midway through the season, it’s easier to see what teams are contenders and others that are pretenders.
CVU, Burr and Burton Academy and Brattleboro all reside in the contender category in Division I and this past week provided us the luxury to see what would happen when they squared off. It was the perfect opportunity to see which club may break out above the others.
The result?
We’re in the same spot we were last week. The matchups between the three resulted in a win and a loss apiece for each club.
BBA grabbed a decisive 5-1 win against rival Brattleboro last Tuesday and two days later, the Colonels bounced back to beat previously-undefeated CVU 5-4. The Redhawks completed trio of games blanking a very strong Bulldogs offense 6-0 on Saturday.
Naturally, these three teams find themselves in the top three spots of his week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings.
All three will be tested down the stretch. CVU still has two games left to play against Rice, along with a game against two-loss Colchester and another matchup with an Essex team that it only beat by a run.
BBA has a pair of matchups with rival Mount Anthony still on the docket, along with a game against Rice and a rematch with Brattleboro.
Outside of the BBA game, the Colonels also has two more D-I games with MAU down the stretch.
These three rule the land in D-I baseball this week, but their throne isn’t secure.
Teams like Rice, Colchester, Essex, Burlington and MAU would love to spoil those one-loss teams’ party, making for a fun final month of the season.
Let’s jump into this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings. Records and analysis are through Monday’s games and previous rankings are parentheses.
1. CVU 5-1 (2). It’s tough to separate the top teams, but we’ll give the Redhawks the edge here. Their win against BBA was decisive and were it not for some “mental errors”, as described on the team’s Twitter account, they had a great shot at beating Brattleboro.
2. Burr and Burton Academy 8-1 (1). The Bulldogs took control of the Southern Vermont League A Division race by beating Brattleboro. Watch out for the matchup against MAU that took place on Tuesday. The Patriots are a team that has been hot recently.
3. Brattleboro 5-1 (4). The Colonels got the monkey of last year’s Division I championship game off their back beating CVU. They look like a club that has all the makings of D-I title contender once again.
4. Lyndon 8-0 (5). The Vikings can mash the baseball. They picked up three more easy wins this past week, scoring 18 runs per game in the process. Tests with Thetford, Harwood and U-32 are looming in the next week.
5. Spaulding 6-1 (6). The Crimson Tide dominated this past week, and, just like their D-II foe Lyndon, they averaged 18 runs per game. Their schedule has been a bit tougher than the Vikings’ slate, which could help them in a potential playoff showdown.
6. Colchester 7-2 (9). The Lakers had a nice bounce back after suffering their first two losses last week and they did so in different ways, using offense to lead the charge against Burlington and Middlebury and strong pitching against St. Johnsbury.
7. Rice 5-2 (UR). Similar to Colchester, this past week was all about bouncing back for the Green Knights. Their win against Essex to cap off a 3-0 week was the most impressive of the bunch.
8. Essex 5-3 (3). The Hornets lost two close contests to elite opponents, CVU and Rice, this past week. Essex will want to get its bats hot again as its averaging 2.3 runs per game the last four contests.
9. Enosburg 6-1 (UR). The Hornets make their first appearance in the top 10 this year after out-slugging the sluggers of Milton before beating Middlebury.
10. Burlington 6-3 (7). It was a bit of an up and down go of it for the Seahorses since the last rankings, but they finished the week strong with a comeback win against North Country.
On the bubble: Blue Mountain, Hazen, U-32, Mount Anthony, Milton, Thetford Academy, White River Valley
THE TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. CVU; 2. BBA; 3. Brattleboro; 4. Colchester; 5. Rice.
Division II: 1. Lyndon; 2. Spaulding; 3. Enosburg; 4. U-32; 5 Milton.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Thetford; 3. Bellows Falls; 4. Green Mountain; 5. Peoples Academy.
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain; 2. White River Valley; 3. Arlington; 4. Mount St. Joseph; 5. Danville.
