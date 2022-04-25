There’s an Owen Kellington-sized hole in Division II baseball this season.
The former U-32 star pitcher that led the Raiders to their first state championship in program history was drafted and signed his minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin his professional career.
Left behind is a Division II slate that is wide open in the early going of the 2022 season.
The Randolph native’s old club U-32 should be plenty strong this year with Kellington being their most significant loss.
There is plenty of talent for the Raiders to be among the top dogs in D-II again, they just need a chance to show it. Heading into Tuesday, U-32 had its first two games postponed.
Rival Spaulding was the Raiders’ opponent in last year’s state championship game and the Crimson Tide are hungry to get over the hump. They have to be considered one of the division’s title favorites with an incredibly balanced lineup intact with guys like Grady Chase leading the charge.
Lyndon Institute’s offense has bludgeoned teams across its first three games, outscoring opponents by 43 runs.
Mount Abraham holds wins against two strong southern Vermont clubs, Fair Haven and Otter Valley, and have a ton of depth to rely upon.
Teams like the Slaters, Harwood and Milton all have shown flashes of brilliance in the early going and there are loads of other teams champing at the bit to break through as well.
There is a lot of baseball set to be played this spring and the Division II race could be one of the most intriguing on tap.
A few of these D-II clubs sneak into the first Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings of the season. Records and analysis are through Monday’s games.
1. Essex 2-0. The Hornets couldn’t have started any better as they no-hit Rutland last week. Essex has a pitching staff that could be one of the tops in the state.
2. Colchester 3-0. The Lakers’ most recent win, a 9-6 triumph over St. Johnsbury, was the game that caught our eye the most from them this week. The Metro region is a gauntlet, so it will be interesting to see how they hold up.
3. Rice 1-0. The Green Knights have only played one game, but wow was it dominant. Rice’s offense came to play, beating Missisquoi Valley 35-0 in its opener. These rankings were made before the Knights’ early-season showdown with Colchester on Tuesday.
4. Burr and Burton Academy 4-0. The Bulldogs have an impressive pitching staff and have won three of their four games handily thus far. BBA has a tough stretch coming up with the likes of Essex, Brattleboro and CVU on the schedule starting this upcoming weekend.
5. Brattleboro 2-0. The Colonels were the cream of the crop in Division I southern Vermont baseball last spring and have started this season strong as well, beating Bellows Falls and neighboring New Hampshire’s Keene High School. Similar to BBA, big tests are on the horizon for Brattleboro.
6. Burlington 2-0. Of the Seahorses two wins, the one that impresses us the most is their 12-7 win against Mount Abraham, a team that could be a serious contender in Division II. Burlington has scored 22 runs across its first two games.
7. Lyndon 3-0. Fans of offense will love what the Vikings are doing right now. Lyndon has posted 45 runs across its first three games heading into Tuesday. The pitching staff has been mighty impressive as well, allowing less than a run per game.
8. St. Johnsbury 2-1. The Hilltoppers fell to Colchester in their last game, but impressed otherwise, blowing out a really strong Spaulding team in their opener, before beating Hartford. It’ll be interesting to see how they fare as they get into the heart of Metro division play.
9. Spaulding 1-1. The Crimson Tide look like a team poised to be a Division II title contender and should bounce back just fine from their loss to St. Johnsbury. A game against Mount Abraham is a tough challenge on Saturday.
10. CVU 0-0. The Redhawks are two-time defending Division I champions and given that recent track record they’ve earned a spot in the rankings, despite having their first two games postponed. CVU was scheduled to open against South Burlington on Tuesday.
On the bubble: Harwood, Hazen, Mount Abraham, Fair Haven, Milton, Blue Mountain, White River Valley.
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. Essex; 2. Colchester; 3. Rice; 4. BBA; 5. Brattleboro.
Division II: 1. Lyndon; 2. Spaulding; 3. Harwood; 4. Mount Abraham; 5. Fair Haven.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Thetford Academy; 3. Green Mountain; 4. Enosburg; 5. Bellows Falls.
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain; 2. White River Valley; 3. Danville; 4. Mount St. Joseph; 5. Rivendell.
