This week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings tell a story of a small-school division that is loaded. Division III teams make up three of the top five.
If you have not got Lake Region on your radar, you haven’t been paying attention. The Rangers’ perfect record includes double-digit wins over Division I teams, 53-40 over South Burlington and 47-37 over Rice.
Windsor and Thetford have split close games, each winning on their home floor. A postseason meeting on the neutral floor in Barre promises to be special.
But we don’t have to wait until the playoffs for Division III to claim center stage. Lake Region hosts Thetford for its Senior Night on Feb. 24. That should be an event.
Division III is simply a monster.
Division IV is intriguing, too. Is West Rutland 20 points better than Proctor or was the first half that saw them tied more indicative of the teams?
Thankfully, the rematch on Jan. 20 is in Westside’s Hinchey Gym with its larger seating capacity. The fire marshal might still have to turn his head.
1. CVU 4-0 (1) Soundtrack for the season is MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This. The scores: 66-25, 81-5, 80-33 and 68-26. Not much drama in Division I.
2. Lake Region 4-0 (UR) The Division III Rangers are stirring up lots of excitement in the Northeast Kingdom. Those convincing wins over Division I teams brand them as a team to beat.
3. Fair Haven 7-0 (3) Ryleigh Coloutti, Courtney Brewster and company are the definite favorite in Division II.
Remember the year CVU came to town? Wouldn’t that shake up the western Vermont community this year?
4. Windsor 6-1 (8) Yellow Jackets are coming off a narrow loss to Thetford after beating the Panthers in the first meeting 53-50.
5, Thetford 5-1 (10) The Panthers are fixtures in the D-III finals. It will be a tough road for the two teams who get there this year but you can’t count them out.
6. Rutland 3-2 (UR) Going into Burlington’s own house and handing the Seahorses their only loss stamps the Division I Raiders with legitimacy.
7. Burlington 4-1 (2) The Division I Seahorses rebounded from loss against Rutland by squeaking past Mount Mansfield.
8. Essex 4-1 (4) Yes, there was that hiccup in Rutland but the D-I Hornets’ four wins have been by convincing margins.
9. West Rutland 6-0 (UR) Lots of height, plenty of ball handlers and a winning mentality make the Division IV Golden Horde a very slight favorite in Division IV. Rematch with Proctor in the Hinchey Gym will be telling.
10. Enosburg (5-0) (7) This outfit from Franklin County barely noses out Springfield. The Hornets have handled every opponent with ease. Springfield is also really good but still waiting for that signature win that determines just how good the Cosmos are.
You have to respect Enosburg’s convincing wins over good teams like Peoples and Fairfax.
The On the bubble: Proctor, Brattleboro, Peoples Academy Springfield, Rice, BFA-Fairfax and Burr and Burton.
Our Top Fives:
Division II: 1. Fair Haven 7-0 ; 2. Enosburg 5-0; 3. Springfield 4-0; 4. Harwood 3-0; 5. Burr and Burton Academy 6-2.
Division III: 1. Lake Region 4-0; 2. Windsor 6-1; 3. Thetford 5-1; 4. BFA-Fairfax 4-1; 5. Peoples Academy 5-1.
Division IV: 1. West Rutland 6-0; 2. Proctor 6-1; 3. Blue Mountain 5-1; 4. Richford 2-3; 5. Mount St. Joseph 3-2.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.