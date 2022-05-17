Competitive ballgames are where a team finds out the most about itself. Blow out wins look great on the scoreboard, but a hard-fought contest can do loads for a club in the long run.
Division III baseball is filled with teams that have had to claw for everything they’ve had this spring.
Hazen’s 10-1 looks pretty on paper, but hasn’t been without work. The Wildcats have won five of those games by three or less runs. Most recently, it was Aasha Gould coming through with a walk-off hit against a strong Division II U-32 club.
Hazen can beat you in many different ways with guys like Lyle Rooney leading the pitching staff and Tyler Rivard pacing a potent offense.
Bellows Falls was riding an eight-game winning streak heading into Tuesday and all but one of those games was decided by three or less runs. The Terriers shine when the lights are the brightest and have multiple wins during that run decided by game-winning squeeze bunts.
Twenty miles down the road in Chester, Green Mountain is enjoying a successful season and close matchups against clubs like the Terriers, Springfield and White River Valley are preparing them for the rigors of postseason play.
The Chieftains have a winning culture in place, having been to a state title game just four years ago. Many of their athletes, like Kagan Hance and Branden Rose, have experienced success in soccer and basketball, so winning is an expectation for them.
Peoples Academy and Thetford Academy were in last year’s D-III state championship game at Centennial Field and both would love to get back to Burlington the second weekend of June.
Thetford played Division II powerhouse Spaulding competitively for part of their matchup last week. The Panthers followed that with a blowout loss to Lyndon, but bounced back in a big way against Oxbow over the weekend.
The Wolves haven’t had a ton of close games themselves, but have felt defeat at the hands of Hazen, a loss they’d surely want to avenge if a playoff matchup comes to fruition.
Even teams with losing records like BFA-Fairfax, Vergennes and Williamstown, among a few others, have shown plenty of competitiveness.
Division III could be a wide open ball field when the playoffs get going in a few weeks. The teams have all been tested and will be ready for the challenge.
One of these teams cracks the top-10 and a few others find themselves on the bubble in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings. Let’s jump into the rankings with last week’s ranking in parentheses. Records and analysis are through Monday’s games.
1. CVU 8-1 (1). The Redhawks are two-time defending Division I champions for a reason and they look like a team primed to make a run at another title. CVU’s pitching has been dominant, allowing more than three runs just once this season.
2. Burr and Burton Academy 10-2 (2). The Bulldogs had a slight setback to end the week losing to Rice, but they dominated New York’s Hoosick Falls and bested a really strong Mount Anthony club earlier in the week.
3. Lyndon 11-0 (4). Last week, we noted how there were challenges ahead for the Vikings. One of those was Thetford and Lyndon dominated them to the tune of a 17-0 win. The Vikings outscored opponents 48-2 since the last rankings.
4. Spaulding 9-1 (5). Are we on a collision course towards a D-II championship matchup of Lyndon vs. Spaulding. If so, sign us up. Three more quality wins this week for a Spaulding team that just keeps getting stronger.
5. Colchester 9-3 (6). The Lakers’ five-game winning streak was snapped over the weekend by South Burlington, but Colchester has re-entered the D-I title conversation.
6. Rice 7-3 (7). The win against BBA is a big one. Pitching has been the Green Knights’ calling card all season and it came through for them in that game.
7. Brattleboro 7-2 (3). The Colonels see a little bit of a drop after getting shut out on their home field against Fair Haven on Saturday. Brattleboro has some tough games down the stretch with MAU and BBA still left to play.
8. Burlington 8-4 (10). The Seahorses bounced back nicely after loss to CVU, beating a pair of Metro Division opponents later in the week.
9. Hazen 10-1 (UR). The Wildcats win that really catches our eye is the one against U-32. The Raiders are a team that still has plenty of firepower from the 2021 state title team and beating them means something.
10. Blue Mountain 10-0 (UR). The Bucks are one of two teams left in Vermont high school baseball with an unblemished record heading into Tuesday. They are the clear title favorites in D-IV.
On the bubble: Mount Anthony, Bellows Falls, Peoples Academy.
THE TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. BBA; 3. Colchester; 4. Rice; 5. Brattleboro.
Division II: 1. Lyndon; 2. Spaulding; 3. Mount Abraham; 4. Enosburg; 5. U-32.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Bellows Falls; 3. Peoples; 4. Thetford; 5. Green Mountain.
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain; 2. White River Valley; 3. Arlington; 4. Rivendell; 5. Mount St. Joseph.
