Divisional alignments and a new league system have been announced for the 2023 Vermont high school football season in the fall.
Vermont Principals' Association Assistant Executive Director Lauren Thomas said in email to media that the Vermont Interscholastic Football League and VPA Football Committee met multiple times in December and January to discuss alignments.
A major focus of the meetings was to create completive schedules and create a league system.
There are five leagues that the state's 31 high school football teams are broken down into, which will drive regular season play.
The leagues are as follows:
League 1: BFA-St. Albans. Colchester, CVU, Essex, Seawolves, St. Johnsbury.
League 2: Brattleboro, Burr and Burton Academy, Hartford, Middlebury, Mount Anthony, Rutland.
League 3: Bellows Falls, Fair Haven, Lyndon Institute, Mount Mansfield, North Country, U-32.
League 4: BFA-Fairfax, Milton, Missisquoi, Mount Abraham, Otter Valley, Rice, Spaulding.
League 5: Mill River, Oxbow, Poultney, Springfield, Windsor, Woodstock.
Postseason play will go by divisional alignment as always, with the alignments based on boy count population in the school, with some exceptions of teams petitioning to a higher or lower division.
There are a handful of teams shifting to a different division from this past fall.
Defending Division II champion Mount Anthony will be moving up to Division I, along with rival Brattleboro. Both squads had won a state championship during their time in D-II.
A handful of squads are moving up to Division II from their previous home in Division III as Milton, Mount Abraham and Rice all make the move to D-II.
There aren't any new teams entering Division III this season, but the amount of teams drops from 12 to nine because of the movement of teams to D-II.
There are 11 teams apiece Division I and Division II for the upcoming season.
The 2023 Vermont high school football divisional alignments are as follows:
Division I: BFA-St. Albans, Brattleboro, Burr and Burton Academy, CVU, Essex, Hartford, Middlebury, Mount Anthony, Rutland, Seawolves, St. Johnsbury.
Division II: Bellows Falls, Colchester, Fair Haven, Lyndon Institute, Milton, Mount Abraham, Mount Mansfield, North Country, Rice, Spaulding, U-32.
Division III: BFA-Fairfax, Mill River, Missisquoi Valley, Otter Valley, Oxbow, Poultney, Springfield, Windsor, Woodstock.
