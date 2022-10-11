New territory. It has been a theme throughout Jess Dodge's athletic and professional journey.
She was going to play softball at St. Michael's College. It would have been natural to gravitate to the college diamond after batting .408 her senior year at Springfield High School.
But she had played field hockey at SMC for coach Carla Hesler and Hesler was the Purple Knights women's lacrosse coach in need of a goalie.
Springfield High didn't have a lacrosse team so the sport was foreign to Dodge, Jessica Anderson at the time.
The field hockey goalie became a lacrosse goalie. New territory.
The transition was better than smooth. It was spectacular. She was a US Lacrosse All-American at St. Michael's and was the United States goalie for the U.S. women's college lacrosse team that competed for the Melbourne Cup.
Now, she is the Chief Executive Officer of the Women's Football Alliance.
She wanted to suit up for the Springfield High football team but that was a time when football was only for boys.
Her fall sport was field hockey and she played it well enough to become the Vermont goalie in the Twin State Game, a high school all-star game between Vermont and New Hampshire.
She did finally make it to football in a leadership capacity with that recent appointment as CEO of the women's tackle football league.
Again, new territory.
The Women's Football Alliance itself is about new territory. There are women in the league who have not played tackle football.
That is beginning to change. Girls are starting to play Pop Warner Football. Springfield's Pee Wee football league has two girls playing, Emily and Gabby, and they are not the first to play in the league.
Now, girls like Gabby and Emily will become more aware of opportunities in front of them in tackle football.
The Pro National teams in the WFA, the organization's highest division include the Boston Renegades, Pittsburgh Passion, Tampa Bay Inferno, D.C. Divas, Detroit Venom, Minnesota Vixen, Denver Mile, Cali War, Arlington Impact, Nevada Storm and St. Louis Slam.
But there are also dozens and dozens of lower level teams, or developmental teams, throughout the country.
The teams in the highest division have their national championship game televised on ESPN2.
There are even international women's tackle football teams.
"It's a big thing," Dodge said.
Football has always been in Dodge's blood beginning back when she was growing up in Springfield and playing those family Thanksgiving football games in the yard.
She more than held her own in the backyard, but back then, she was unable to take the ball and run with the boys in organized football the way she would be able to today.
She and her husband Ed Dodge, a Springfield High graduate, have two young boys playing football and Jessica happily notes that they do have girls for teammates.
She loves that football "celebrates every body type." There is a place for the tall receiver who can catch passes and scatbacks who can hide behind large blockers.
"Being a sport for every type of athlete really drew me to football," Dodge said.
Dodge applied her degree from St. Michael's College to an extremely successful career in business and marketing.
She was named 2021 Marketing Executive of the Year by Best in Biz and more doors began to open, one of them the one to the CEO of the WFA
Dodge has ambitious goals from her home office in Billerica, Massachusetts. She wants to cultivate sponsorships and grow the league geographically.
She noted that only 1% of sponsorship money in athletics goes to women's sports but she is optimistic that will change drastically over the next five years.
Dodge feels companies will get a good return on their investment because women, she said, are extremely loyal to their supporters.
The WFA has been around since 2009 but still faces challenges in the areas of sponsorships and exposure.
That is right in Dodge's wheelhouse.
"I knew I wanted to be in business but I also wanted to advocate for the underdog," she said.
"I would personally love to see a team in Vermont,"
She believes locating one of the lower division teams is doable in her home state.
"From a recruiting perspective, it can be a little more difficult to find women who have played tackle football," Dodge said. "In flag football, the numbers are through the roof."
Dodge has only been on the job for weeks. Her days are filled with keeping in contact with the WFA Commissioner in California, plotting new markets, securing sponsorships and so much more.
She is smack in the middle of a game she loves and, once again, treading in new territory.
She has learned lessons along the way in Springfield and at St. Michael's College.
But the most encouraging words she heard came from even closer to home. She was in a meeting with the guidance counselor and her mother at Springfield High School when the guidance counselor posed the question about what Jessica wanted to do with her future.
"My mother said, 'Jess can do whatever she wants to do,'" Dodge said.
Jessica Dodge is doing exactly what she wants to do.
