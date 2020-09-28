WEST RUTLAND — So much of soccer is predicated on connection between teammates, knowing where other guys will be before they are there.
West Rutland seniors Tyler Serrani and Mac Perry have that connection and it paid off in a big way in a 8-5 Golden Horde win against rival Mount St. Joseph Monday afternoon.
Serrani and Perry were finding each other all game long. Serrani scored four times and Perry scored twice.
“(Mac) and I play club soccer together at Summit FC and we knew coming into this season, it was going to be us a lot,” Serrani said. “We were going to have to play with each other, instead of us not connecting.”
Serrani didn’t think the two did that very well in the Saturday opening day loss to Mill River, but they improved immensely against the Mounties.
“We felt like we needed to connect more after the Mill River game,” Serrani said. “I was watching the film back last night and we only connected four passes to each other. It’s a connection that we’ve had for a long time and we’ll need to continue that this season.”
The pair connected in the first half on a beautiful through ball by Perry that Serrani outran the defense to get to and beat MSJ keeper Peter Carlson.
Serrani found Perry in the second half for a goal that created some breathing room for West Rutland.
The game went into halftime at tied 4-4, but the Horde completely controlled the second half.
The cracks the Mounties found in the Westside defense in the first half were non-existent after the break.
“We talked about defensive principles, like containing and playing smart and giving coverage when we needed it,” said Golden Horde coach Dillon Zaengle.
“What took out defense to another level in the second half was the pressure from our forwards,” Serrani said. “Michael Goodnough, at the striker position, really pressed their backs and made them make mistakes. Our pressure in the midfield was a lot better.”
Sophomore Noah Olson scored to give West Rutland a 5-4 lead with 32 minutes to play, but seven minutes later, MSJ leveled the score on a penalty kick from Jacob Wood.
Westside responded with Perry’s first goal on the day midway through the half and two more goals by the home side iced the win.
West Rutland held a huge possession and shot advantage, taking 30 shots to MSJ’s 13.
With a lack of opportunities, the Mounties took advantage of the chances they did have.
Ethan Courcelle got the scoring started off a corner kick early in the first half and freshman Smith Schlymbly Remy had a rebound goal midway through the half to give MSJ a 2-1 lead.
After Tim Blanchard and Serrani goals, a beautiful free kick found the back of the net from Michael Vitagliano and Woods scored on a goal were Westside keeper Mason Galante committed too far out of the net.
“The first half, we earned our goals and that’s been something I’ve been expressing to these guys. We have to follow through and finish,” said MSJ coach Josh Souza.
The Mounties struggled at times defensively and it put West Rutland in great positions. A pair of trips in the box resulted in penalty kicks that Westside finished and there were other times when MSJ failed to mark. There’s plenty of room for improvement and Souza thinks that will come with time.
“Every year, we get shuffled up a little bit, so you have some new personalities to jell with,” Souza said. “(Those mistakes) came down to communication and conditioning and mental toughness to be in position and not just reach a foot in.”
Peter Carlson played pretty well in goal for the Mounties, making 11 saves.
West Rutland moves to 1-1, while MSJ drops to 0-1.
Westside is on the road at Sharon on Thursday at 4 p.m. MSJ hosts Proctor on Saturday at 2 p.m.
