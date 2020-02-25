NORTH CLARENDON — Next stop: Newport.
The No. 5 seed Mill River boys basketball team showed stretches of brilliance, but had some lapses in its Tuesday playdown matchup against No. 12 Hartford.
Fortunately for the Minutemen, good heavily outweighed the bad in a 70-53 win against the Hurricanes at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
Mill River improves to 16-5 and advances to play No. 4 North Country Friday night.
The two schools are almost three hours away from each other, but all the Minutemen care about is that they can keep on playing.
Mill River showed its playoff readiness right off the bat against Hartford. An 8-0 run within the first two minutes, capped off by an Aidan Botti 3, was the perfect first blow for the Minutemen to send the Canes way.
Hartford looked flustered offensively throughout the first half. Mill River employed a relentless press defense and the Canes struggled to adjust.
Mill River was trapping hard and Hartford threw the ball around a ton. When they did, the Minutemen stepped into passing lanes to intercept it or get a tip that led to a turnover.
“Our guys in the back did a great job of anticipating what (Hartford) is doing,” said Mill River coach Jack Rogers. “We’ve talked about watching how they try to break it and then when the ball goes up in the air anticipate where it’s going early.”
The Minutemen had a similar drive on the offensive end. Using their fast-pace offense, Mill River penetrated the middle of the defense, and when defenses crashed, a kick-out to the 3-point line was waiting.
Mill River senior Cole Aines was the beneficiary of multiple open looks from long range and he made the most of them with three treys in the first half, along with two after the break.
While opposing defenses tend to key on Botti and Tyler Shelvey, Aines is more than capable of taking the game into his own hands.
“When Cole gets going, he can get streaky,” Rogers said. “He wants to shoot it. We really want him to hit shots and be aggressive.”
Mill River had Hartford on its heels the whole first half. The Minutemen found open looks, controlled the boards and played up their home-court advantage.
“We just weren’t aggressive,” said Canes coach Jeff Thomas. “We wanted to be the predator, not the prey. The first possession was a 10-second back court violation. That tells you, you’re not being aggressive.”
Hartford is a young team, filled with sophomores, and they missed the D-II playoffs last season.
Their lack of experience showed in the first half, but their potential shined brightly after the break.
The Canes small but powerful guards made an effort to get to the cup and they executed their chances.
“When we lost to Windsor, we were content with shooting the 3,” Thomas said. “Our focus over the last few games was to get to the hoop. Brandon Potter and and Shea Bean did a great job of that in the second half.”
Both Bean and Potter had six points in the third quarter and helped shrink Mill River’s lead to 12 on multiple occasions.
Cole Aines finished the third by draining two free throws after getting fouled as time ran out.
Hartford scored the first five points of the fourth and kept itself in striking distance. The Canes locked in on the defensive end, forcing the Minutemen’s offense to look disjointed. Rogers called a timeout to figure things out for the home stretch.
“You have to give them credit. They were down a lot and did not quit for one second defensively,” Rogers said. “They made it difficult for us in the half court and we did not look good in the second half. They were denying everything.”
Mill River responded with a 7-0 run out of the timeout to create some breathing room and some nice foul shooting iced the win.
Aines led the Minutemen with 24 points, while Shelvey had 21.
The Canes were led by Tarin Prior, who had 17 points with 13 coming in the second half. Potter added 14 points.
Tip-off Friday is set for 7 p.m. in Newport.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.