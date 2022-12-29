PROCTOR — The Poultney girls basketball team knows its identity.
Rebounding and defense are the name of the game for the Blue Devils and those core tenets were as strong as ever in Poultney's 51-39 win against rival Proctor Thursday night at Buggiani Gymnasium.
"That's what we're going to be all about," said Blue Devils coach Todd Hayes.
Poultney's effort doing the little things made all the difference in a first half where the Blue Devils were in full control.
The Blue Devils were getting in passing lanes and pressuring Proctor players. They wouldn't be denied on the boards and kept tons of possessions alive. It was the perfect recipe for a dominant half.
Poultney capped the first quarter on a 13-4 run after the Phantoms had scored the game's first four points and took its game to another level in the second quarter, where they opened up a big lead.
The Blue Devils caught fire from deep in the second quarter and created plenty of separation. Sharp-shooting senior Emily Handley knocked down two of her three treys in the second, while Hannah Welch and Annie Taylor hit one apiece as Poultney led by 20 at the half.
Proctor is still getting its basketball legs under them. The Phantoms' first game was later than most on Dec. 19, and without any scrimmages, Proctor is having to figure some things out on the fly.
There are a handful of major contributors back from last winter's team that made it to Barre Auditorium for the Division IV state championship, a loss in an instant classic to rival West Rutland.
Girls like Isabel Greb and Jenna Davine were key cogs in that run and are expected to lead the charge this season. The duo did their best to keep Proctor afloat and help dig the Phantoms out of a massive hole.
Greb was basically all of Proctor's offense in the first half, scoring 13 of the Phantoms' 15 first-half points. Davine dropped a game-high 24 points.
Davine was in foul trouble for much of the first half in a game that was filled with physical play, but she made the most of her minutes in the second half.
Davine added five points, all in the third quarter, and was active defensively, causing Poultney turnovers.
"(Jenna) is one of our only seniors and she's one of the toughest kids we have," said Proctor coach Joe McKearin. "She had one of her best games in the state final (last winter). We expect a lot from her. She brought it in the second half."
Emma Palmer had six points, five coming in the fourth.
Proctor made a game of it in the second half, but wouldn't get any closer than the final deficit of 12 points.
"We had a lot better energy," said McKearin of the second-half effort for Proctor. "We switched to a 1-3-1 and told the kids to fly around. We didn't really have anything to lose down 20 at the half."
Poultney doesn't have one girl that will take over a game on a nightly basis, instead opting for a balanced approach. It has served the Blue Devils well early in the season as they've shot out to a 5-1 start.
Welch led the charge with 12 points and earned the double-double with 11 rebounds from her point guard spot. Handley had nine points, while Jackie Oberg had eight points and 10 boards.
Nearly every Blue Devil had at least one rebound.
"We're going to play everyone. That's what this system is about," Hayes said. "If you're good enough to come and put the work in, we're going to try and make you better."
Poultney (5-1) hosts Twin Valley on Wednesday. Proctor (0-3) has a massive test on Monday with a state championship game rematch at West Rutland.
