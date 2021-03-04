FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven and Springfield are in two different stages of their development in girls basketball.
The Slaters are revving on all cylinders in pursuit of a 3-peat in Division II, while the Cosmos are young and trying to find themselves after a really strong senior class moved on last year.
Fair Haven flexed its muscles in a big way Thursday night, grabbing an 85-16 win against Springfield.
The Slaters can put an opponent away in a matter of minutes with dominant stretches where their hands are active defensively and their shots are falling from everywhere.
Exhibit A: The opening quarter of Thursday’s contest.
Fair Haven’s high-pressure defense grabbed multiple steals in the early minutes and when it wasn’t stealing the ball itself, it was forcing the Cosmos to make errant passes that led to turnover after turnover.
The Slaters used their defensive intensity to fuel the effort and their shots were falling one after the other on the other end.
Fair Haven scored the game’s first 29 points, before a nice move in the post late in the first gave Maddie Clark Springfield’s first points.
“We pride ourselves on the defensive end. I thought we were really good to start the game and that held true throughout the 32 minutes,” said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson. “We got off to a tremendous start.”
All of Fair Haven’s key senior cogs were firing in the first quarter. Ryleigh Coloutti drained a trio of 3s and finished the first quarter with 14 points. Courtney Brewster had eight in the first and Emma Briggs had seven.
At quarter’s end the Slaters led by 32 points as they made sure the outcome was never going to be in doubt.
The scoreboard may have not looked pretty for Springfield, but Cosmos coach Pete Peck knows games against incredibly elite teams like Fair Haven will help his team, just like their loss to Windsor did last week.
“Any time you get the chance to play a great team, and we’ve had the chance to play a couple of the best teams in the state, it’s a learning curve,” Peck said.
“We have a young team and the challenge is, are you going to show up and play for four quarters, and regardless of the outcome, our goal was to get better and we did that tonight.”
Springfield played its best basketball in the second quarter, only being outscored by five in that frame.
Meg Stagner was strong for the Cosmos in that quarter, scoring five of their nine points. She had a nice steal and was rewarded with a bucket on the other end.
With the game out of reach early on, both teams got a long look at some of their role players in extended minutes.
Fair Haven’s bench pieces showed that the future of Slaters hoops is bright.
Freshman Lily Briggs hit a trio of 3s and had 13 points. Sophomore Brittney Love had three steals and knocked down a trey as well. Juniors Mercedes Cathcart and Ashley Carvey notched five points apiece in the fourth, in a sampling of what the Fair Haven bench could do.
“Everybody that played tonight gave great minutes,” Wilson said. “The players that weren’t in the game were rooting on their buddies that were out there.”
Coloutti led Fair Haven with 24 points and had four steals. Brewster added 16 points and seven boards. Emma Briggs had 12 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Stagner and Haley Streeter led Springfield with five points apiece.
The Cosmos (1-7) host Mount Anthony on Monday. Fair Haven (7-0) has a tough challenge at Hartford on Monday.
