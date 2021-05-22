The Rutland girls lacrosse team is capable of stretches where it strikes quick and puts its opponent on their heels.
The Ravens used one those dominant stretches early in the first half on Saturday against rival Brattleboro, playing a key role in a 15-3 Rutland win at Alumni Field.
Two quick goals by Rutland had it up 2-0, but the Colonels took advantage of a turnover and cut the lead in half with Brianna Paul scoring.
Then came the run that saw four Raven goals in the span of two and a half minutes.
Camryn Kinsman had a nice set up from behind the goal to find Makieya Hendrickson for a goal with 17:01 in the first half. Just 12 seconds later, off the ensuing face-off, Hendrickson found Kendra Sabotka for another goal.
Sabotka scored the last two goals of the mini run, with both coming on nifty underhand shots.
Opening up a comfortable early advantage was a focus for Rutland. The Ravens didn't do that in their loss to South Burlington last Saturday and needed a dominant second half to pull away from Woodstock on Tuesday.
"We have a lot of games in a row, so we're trying to make them faster games by getting into the running clock and getting people rest," said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko.
"Brattleboro is a good team. They're young, but it's always a dogfight with them. It's pretty physical."
With a 9-1 lead at the half, Kinsman scored twice within the first six minutes of the second half to get into running time, where all but two minutes of the rest of half was played under.
Sabotka and Moore both had five goals while Kinsman had four goals, with three coming in the second half. Alexis Patterson had a pair of assists for Rutland.
Brattleboro had its best success of the day midway through the second half. Willow Romo scored with 16:56 left in the second half and Paul scored following a foul by Rutland goalie Olivia Calvin.
Calvin wasn't tested a ton, given Rutland's massive advantage in possession and shots, but she made three saves. Brattleboro goalie Abigail Squires made eight saves.
That mini run was a small blip in an otherwise dominant effort for Rutland. The Ravens came back and scored the game's last three goals.
"It was a little spurt, but we responded well," Zmurko said. "We got people playing time. We have a game Monday, so it never stops."
Brattleboro is still in search of its first win. The Colonels' next shot comes on Tuesday at Mount Anthony.
Rutland (10-2) hosts Woodstock on Monday, before finishing the regular season on the road on Friday with a rematch against undefeated Burr and Burton.
