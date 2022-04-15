Rutland High held a spring pep rally during the school day on Friday. The RHS girls lacrosse team's performance after school against Mount Mansfield surely brought some of that patented pep for those in attendance as well.
The Raiders were dominant from the opening whistle and cruised to a 16-6 win against the Cougars on a windy day at Alumni Field.
Rutland jumped up quickly with a goal from Kathryn Moore set up on a pass from the back of the net 23 seconds into play. It was a sign of things to come in the first half for the Raiders.
"We really needed that because we lost the other day," said sophomore Loretta Cooley. "It really helped us play well the rest of the game."
A hard shot slotted in the upper half of the net by Camryn Kinsman added to the lead, before a soft overhand shot by Cooley and another Kinsman goal made possible by a nice cut to the net padded the advantage even more.
A free position goal by Karsyn Bellomo and another Kinsman goal made it 6-0, before Mount Mansfield finally got on the board with a goal from Anna West.
Rutland continued to dominate and went into halftime leading 14-2.
A hallmark of the Raiders' offense is their constant movement. In the Spaulding game last weekend, the Crimson Tide coaches could be heard remarking how good Rutland was at having cutters dash to the net.
The Raiders put that on display in Friday's game with the Cougars as players were always looking to find the vital pass that could lead to a goal.
Of Rutland's 14 first-half goals, eight came off assists.
"We really try to play as a team and be unselfish," said Cooley, who had three of those first half assists.
"There was some really nice passing. It's not always the first cutter," said Raiders coach Matt Zmurko. "We made (Mount Mansfield) work hard on defense and got things to open up,"
Rutland scored just twice after the break, playing a very patient brand of offense.
Mount Mansfield got a late surge of goals, scoring three within the last six minutes of play, but it was too late to make a major dent in the Raiders' advantage.
Kinsman and Bellomo led the goal scoring for Rutland with four goals apiece. Cooley had three goals and Moore had two, while Allison Rice, Addison Hubert and Mia Marsh scored one apiece.
Moore had four assists and Cooley had three, while Bellomo, Hubert and Marsh had one.
Rutland was missing a few players, so Marsh moved into a midfield role and played well.
West and Eliza Waite had three goals apiece for the Cougars and goalie Kelsey Millard made four stops.
Rutland goalie Olivia Calvin wasn't tested a ton, but came through when she was, making seven saves. Freshman Amelia Marsh got some time in goal in the second half and made two stops.
Rutland (2-1) hosts Colchester on Wednesday.
