Playing the game like it’s your last, it’s a credo athletes everywhere will have on their mind this winter.
It’s something Rutland senior Makieya Hendrickson and the Raven girls basketball team exemplified in Rutland’s 51-21 win against Otter Valley at Keefe Gymnasium Friday night.
“We came together and played our hearts out,” Hendrickson said. “It could be our last game. We’re hoping it’s not our last game, but our motto is to leave it all out on the court.”
The Ravens did just that.
After a slow first couple minutes, Rutland flexed its muscles and took over the game. By the end of the first quarter, the Ravens had a 16-2 lead, using strong transition play and quick hands to do so. That lead ballooned to 29-4 at halftime.
Rutland was getting its points in many ways. Hendrickson was deadly from the mid-range, they got the ball inside and they were getting pretty much whatever they wanted in the opening half.
Ravens coach Nate Bellomo highlighted key points he wanted his team to execute Friday and they did all of them soundly.
“Our key points were to rebound, push the ball and use our speed to get up and down the floor and run offense,” Bellomo said.
“We got the jitters out the first three minutes. You’re taking on somebody else that’s not you, a different jersey.”
Defense has been a staple for Rutland for years and that was on display Friday night. Hendrickson, Karsyn Bellomo, Mackenzie McLaughlin, Kendra Sabotka and Katelyn Velde all had multiple steals. Junior post player Olivia Shipley had multiple blocks as well.
“We did a great job defensively, not allowing them to get straight-line drives to the basket. We had people there. Every 50-50 ball, we were grabbing,” Coach Bellomo said.
Otter Valley was held to just one field goal in the first half, from sophomore Emily Peduto, but they evened out play in the third quarter.
Peduto, in particular, was a difference maker, scoring six of her team-high eight points in that frame. Anna Lee and Alice Keith both scored in that quarter as well.
“They out-muscled us and we battled back,” said Otters coach Kelly Trayah. “It’s the first game, first game for officials, first game for everybody. Going forward, we’ll be okay. We have a lot of new faces.
“(Emily) plays both on JV and varsity and scored eight points. It was nice to see.”
With the Ravens up big, they were able to get some of their younger girls valuable varsity minutes and they got production.
“We’re young, but I think we have some ability to go up and down the floor a little bit,” coach Bellomo said. “It was great to see everyone contribute in the first game.”
Hendrickson had 16 points to lead all scorers. Sabotka added nine, Karsyn Bellomo had seven and Olivia Shipley had six. Nine of the 13 Ravens to touch the floor scored.
After more than 11 months off from games that count, no matter the result, there was something sweet about taking the court Friday.
“I’m not speaking for Otter Valley, but I just think it’s great that we got out here. For some of them, that’s the first time they’ve been on this court,” coach Bellomo said.
Rutland (1-0) hosts Mount St. Joseph on Tuesday. Otter Valley (0-1) hosts Fair Haven on Tuesday.
