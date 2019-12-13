WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls basketball team can change a game in an instant.
Their size, shooting touch and ballhawk defense can turn a close game into a no-doubter in a matter of minutes.
The defending Division IV state champion Golden Horde used a dominating effort in the second half to cruise past rival Mount Saint Joseph 63-27 Friday night in their season opener.
Westside never trailed in Friday’s game, but for a long period during the late first half and early second half, MSJ hung around and kept the game in striking distance.
After a Madison Guay 3 midway through the third quarter to make the Golden Horde lead 34-23, the Mounties called a timeout to discuss their play moving forward.
The timeout had the opposite result than MSJ had hoped as Westside went on a 9-0 run out of the stoppage and ballooned its lead to 19 points by the end of the third.
Spurred on by swarming defense and good shot selection, the Golden Horde had taken full control.
“We finally started playing some defense, got some rebounds and hit some shots,” said Westside coach Carl Serrani. “We didn’t really change anything. We just talked about some spacing issues we had with our zone offense. We felt like we had to run and get to our spots and go from there.”
The Golden Horde carried over the momentum into the fourth quarter, outscoring MSJ 18-1 in the frame.
The Mounties were down a few bodies with some girls ineligible to play and an injury early in the second half. First year-coach Bill Bruso felt like his team got worn down a bit during Westside’s second-half run.
“We’re not as quite as deep as (West Rutland) is,” Bruso said. “That’s a good team. I told the girls that this is just step one for us. We’ll be a lot better than this.”
A major factor in Westside’s dominance in the second half was its massive rebound advantage. Senior forward Kiera Pipeling had a team-high seven boards, but Isabell Lanfear, Jenee McGee and Elizabeth Bailey all had five or more rebounds as well.
With multiple girls six-foot or taller, Westside hopes to utilize that advantage as the season goes on.
“I like what some of our kids that are the same size as (MSJ’s) did. I liked the boxing out,” Serrani said. “The big kids still need to work on that, but we’re getting there.”
Junior guard Kiana Grabowski had four rebounds of her own, but it was her shooting that ruled the day, especially in the first half.
Grabowski had four 3’s for the game and led the Golden Horde with 14 points.
Her do-it-all nature is something that drives Westside forward.
“She had no range,” Serrani said. “We try to come up with a range she can start shooting from, but I think we might draw that back a bit. Her and the big kids work well together. She gets just as excited about a pass as she does a bucket. She’s a perfect point guard.”
The Golden Horde jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter with some great inside-to-out play. Westside made an effort to get the ball into Bailey and she distributed well from there.
The team opened up a 16-point lead midway through the second quarter, but the Mounties started to battle back from there.
Sophomore guard Tiana Gallipo knocked down a trio of 3’s in the second and MSJ trailed by just 10 at the half.
“She was on tonight and we have several kids that can hit 3’s as well,” Bruso said. “We’ll be a tough out when we get going.”
Fellow guard Megan Cole was also hot from behind the arc, hitting three 3’s. Cole led the Mounties with 12 points.
Even in the losing effort, taking on a team with the big-game pedigree of the Golden Horde can only be beneficial for the Mounties.
“We love the challenge. This is better than a practice,” Bruso said. “We’re only going to get better out of this.”
Westside improves to 1-0 on the year, while MSJ falls to 0-1.
