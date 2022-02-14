Due to technical difficulties, the Rutland girls hockey team took over national anthem singing duties, starting off a little pitchy before finishing in a perfect harmony. It was a spot-on encapsulation of the team's day on the ice as well.
The Raiders didn't come out of the gate at their best, but when they got in sync, it was all Rutland all the time. The Raiders pulled out a 4-2 win against Burlington/Colchester Monday afternoon in the opener of a Spartan Arena doubleheader.
"Our first period is never really our best period. In the second and third, we hit the ground running and we don't stop until the end of the game," said Rutland co-coach Katherine Pate. "We dominated (the second and third), in my opinion."
It's hard to argue against Pate's assertion with how well the Raiders played in the second period.
The puck lived in the Rutland attacking zone and it stayed there for most of the period. The SeaLakers had just one shot on goal the whole second period, while the Raiders were constantly peppering BCHS goalie Olivia Dallamura with shots.
Elizabeth Cooley knotted the score at 2-2 with 9:35 left in the second period, with a well-placed wrist shot from straight on. Izzy Crossman assisted on the play.
The Raiders grabbed the lead on a Crossman goal with 7:43 left in the period, which was set up by some great stickhandling by Crossman to get some space to get her shot off.
Rutland added the game's final goal with 2:59 left in the frame on another tally by Cooley, assisted by Addison Hubert and defender Abby Stoodley.
"It's great to get points out of everyone. We got points out of the (defense), which is key," Pate said. "We were moving the puck well."
The Raiders game up empty in the third period, but remained in total control of the game. The SeaLakers got a few shots on Rutland goalie Sierra McDermott in the closing minutes, but were held without viable chances throughout most of the period.
BCHS's best run of play was in the first, where they got goals from Brooks DeShaw and Norra Moody.
DeShaw's goal came on a hard shot from the left slot and Moody's was on a loose puck around the crease.
Hubert scored the lone Rutland goal of the first period, coming 19 seconds after DeShaw's tally. Cooley assisted on the play.
Dallamura made 24 saves for BCHS, while McDermott only had to make 11 stops.
Rutland (9-7) hosts rival Brattleboro on Wednesday. The Raiders blasted the Colonels 9-1 in the second game of the regular season.
SB 2, Rutland 1
The Rutland boys hockey team is struggling to get the results it wants.
The effort is there and it's rare that the Raiders are blown out, but the wins have been sparse in recent weeks.
Monday's game against South Burlington didn't change that trend as Rutland fell to the Wolves 2-1 in the nightcap of the Spartan Arena doubleheader.
"I feel like a broken record with these games. We're giving the effort, but we're just not getting the results," said Raiders coach Mike Anderson. "Every D-I game we've played, besides one, has been a one or two goal game going into the third. Eventually, I hope we get a couple bounces."
The game was as tightly-contested as they come, with shots on goal nearly identical.
Both clubs took advantage of man-up advantages in the opening period. Rutland was called for a penalty with 11:46 left in the first period and 16 seconds later Andrew Chandler put South Burlington ahead off an assist from Nick Kelly.
The Raiders had a 5-on-3 opportunity entering the latter stages of the first period and made sure not to miss their chance. Twenty-three seconds into the two-man advantage, Graham Seidner scored unassisted to knot the score.
Rutland had the man advantage for the rest of the second penalty but couldn't capitalize.
Special teams have played a crucial role in the results of recent Raiders games. Monday night, they saw both sides of the coin.
"We got one in there and it would have been nice to get another one," Anderson said.
"We're playing out best 5-on-5, so we need to stay out of the box. It's a work in progress."
South Burlington scored the eventual game-winning goal with 2:31 left in the first period. Kelly buried a loose puck in the back of the net from the right side of the crease. Chandler and Rowan Killeen assisted on the play.
It was a battle of freshman goaltenders, in Rutland's Noah Bruttomesso and South Burlington's Blake Truchon.
Both guys showed poise beyond their years, with Truchon making 24 saves and Bruttomesso making 23.
Rutland (4-10) hosts Rice on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.