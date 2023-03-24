The Fair Haven indoor track and field team proved just how elite it could be this winter.
The Slater boys finished second in Division II at the state championship meet and the girls grabbed a third-place finish on their side.
For a team to find success at states, they need athletes that are going to put up points. Fair Haven’s David Doran and Elizabeth Munger certainly did that for their teams.
They earn the distinction of Rutland Herald indoor track & field athletes of the year for their respective genders.
Doran had a dominant effort in the throwing portion of the state championship meet, which was hosted by St. Johnsbury.
He won a Division II state title in weight throw with a toss of 14.30 meters, a mark that was even better than the D-I winner Diego Perez, of St. Johnsbury. Doran also won the state championship in shot put with a throw of 12.85 meters.
He broke the school record in the weight throw as well.
“David’s season was built upon his talent, focus and work ethic,” said Fair Haven coach Jon Oakman. “The more time and work he put into it the better he became.”
Doran, a senior, is a three-sport athlete. He also competes in the spring outdoor track & field, where he shines in the throwing events just the same as he does indoors. On the football field, he has been the linchpin of the Slaters’ offensive line throughout his high school career.
“I know his outdoor season will be special,” said Oakman of the spring track and field season, which began practices this week.
He played in the North-South senior football game in the fall and will be donning a football uniform for the last time over the summer when he plays in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl representing Vermont.
Munger had an amazing season for the Slaters and capped it with an elite effort at states. What’s even more impressive is that she accomplished it all in her first year with the team.
On the same day Doran was winning a pair of throwing state titles in St. Johnsbury, Munger was doing the same, grabbing the championship in weight throw with a toss of 9.97 meters. Teammates Rowan Kuehn and Amelia Munger joined her in the top three.
Every time Fair Haven competed, Munger was a threat to finish in the top-five and many times she did.
“Elizabeth, from day one, was a natural in the weight throw,” Oakman said. “Her strength combined with a natural balance produced an amazing first year,”
Munger qualified for the Nike Indoor Nationals during her standout season as well.
Munger shines on the softball diamond as well. She plays first base for Bill Jones’ Slaters.
If she can bring some of that magic over to the Fair Haven softball team this spring, the Slaters might onto something really good.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.