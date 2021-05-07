Sometimes, you have a good day. Other times, you have a day that goes way beyond good. You hit the lottery, literally or figuratively.
Mount St. Joseph graduate Mike Keenan had one of those great days in 2000 when he fired six touchdown passes for Vermont in a 47-40 victory over New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. That record still stands in the Maple Sugar Bowl record book.
How about Otter Valley’s Carson Leary and Hartford’s Gordon Willey each rushing for more than 400 yards during one glorious day of their high school football careers.
You would be hard pressed to find anyone else in Vermont who has done that.
Leary actually did it in a state championship game.
Do you think Northfield High’s Gary Elmer ever forgot the day in 1955 when he scored 62 points in a basketball game against Randolph. Sixty-six years ago and nobody has scored that many in a Vermont high school basketball since.
It was in 1962 that Julie Barber and her Windsor High teammates made the short trip across the Connecticut River to play St. Mary’s of Claremont, New Hampshire. Barber poured in 70 points that day and no female player in Vermont has scored that many in a game since. That was a day.
Proctor’s Laci French had a softball game on Monday in which she cranked a home run over the fence and had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth. It was a day she can tell people about for decades.
The same day that French was wielding her big bat, Brattleboro’s Leah Madore was creating swings and misses with her arm. She struck out 28 Springfield batters in 13 innings.
She would remember the day more fondly had Springfield not won 4-3. Nonetheless, nobody at Bill Robinson Field on Thursday is going to forget a 28-strikeout performance.
Speaking of strikeouts, Proctor’s Taylor Trombley piled up a whopping 23 of them in a 1-0 10-inning victory over Blue Mountain on a June day in the Division IV softball semifinals in 2012.
Abigail Jean McKearin will not forget that early October day against Mount St. Joseph when she broke Nicole Levesque’s state scoring record for career soccer goals, a mark that had stood since 1989. Nobody else at Abatiell Field that day will forget it, either.
Levesque scored 148 goals at Mount Anthony and McKearin entered the day with 147.
She tied Levesque’s mark just 1:30 into the game and the second of her four goals that day made her the all-time leading soccer scorer regardless of gender. She would go on to score 168 in a Proctor uniform.
Castleton’s Moe Harris won’t forget that day in 2015 when he scored a program record five touchdowns in a game against SUNY Maritime and Castleton quarterback George Busharis will long remember the day he threw for 463 yards in 2013 against Plymouth State.
Burr and Burton Academy graduate Marie Van Der Kar had herself a day in women’s lacrosse in 2009. Her nine goals that afternoon against Becker still stands as the top mark at CU.
When it comes to Castleton University athletics, Mike Dorion just might have had the day of all days.
It happened at Roger Williams in Rhode Island. Dorion had a grand slam home run in each game of the doubleheader and amassed 14 RBIs for the day.
“It was kind of funny. We were on a little spring trip and for a few days I had been slumping,” Dorion said on Friday.
“He (coach Jim Thieser) told me he was going to stick me in the eighth spot.”
Dorion came up three times with the bases loaded, lining a base hit and slamming the two homers.
“I guess he made the right decision that day,” Dorion said.
That was in 1980 and Dorion finished the year with an incredible 47 RBIs in 29 games.
Fourteen of them came on one glorious day that Dorion’s teammates still talk about.
Today, Dorion has a heavy patient load with the Vermont Orthopedic Clinic and every so often, his 14-RBI day will still come up. It is one of those days that endures.
