Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon would likely be amused that their Mason-Dixon Line that they drew between Pennsylvania and Maryland as a way of separating North and South lives on in name (sort of) in Vermont, a state that did not even exist when they completed their line in 1767.
It was the late Charlie Spencer, Windsor County Sports Editor of the Rutland Herald, who coined the phrase Middlebury-Dixon line in his column.
His imaginary line divides northern and southern Vermont on Route 7.
Sometimes the two tiers denote disrespect of southern Vermont to many people.
That is true in both the political and sports arena.
The late Burns Page was aware of that when he assumed the position of Assistant Executive Director of the Vermont Principals' Association.
One of the first things that he did when he took the job decades ago was to make phone calls to the media in southern Vermont to tell them that he was committed to bringing more state championship venues to the southern part of the state.
Shortly thereafter, College of St. Joseph in Rutland was made a site for the Division IV state championship soccer games.
This past fall, Applejack Stadium in Manchester, one of the best small sports stadiums that you are likely to find anywhere, added more southern flavor by hosting both the Division III and Division IV state championship soccer games.
Another southern championship site is Castleton University for softball.
Page would be proud.
Rutland High is back in 2023 as the host for all three state championship football games. Rutland's Alumni Field was the venue for football's State Championship Saturday for a number of years now but in 2024 will yield to St. Johnsbury Academy.
St. Johnsbury had better do a bang-up job — and I am sure that they will — because Rutland has done it up right during its tenure.
Football's Championship Saturday will now rotate with South Burlington in the line for 2025.
The Middlebury-Dixon Line will always bring scorn for many southern Vermont sports fans. Some will still recall the disapproval by many Rutland and Mount St. Joseph Academy football fans when the city rivals had to go to Essex to play the state championship football game one rainy night.
All in all, there should be no complaints.
Southern Vermont has few Division I schools while the northern tier of the state has many, most located in Chittenden County.
Rutland High loads up its schedule in boys and girls basketball teams. Some of that is out of necessity because of the paucity of D-I teams anywhere close by.
But it is also a source of pride to mix it up with the northern teams like Essex, Burlington, Rice, Mount Mansfield, CVU and so forth. Beating them brings with it a special feeling of pride.
And the Division I state championship basketball venue is right where it should be, of course. There is nothing to compare to the University of Vermont's Patrick Gym in southern Vermont.
The Middlebury-Dixon Line serves a purpose. It speaks to regional pride and to competition.
There will always be uproars about northern Vermont favoritism when a northern Vermont player reaps the state's Gatorade Player of the Year award or when the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl team is selected. Ditto for the Vermont soccer team selected for the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Match or any all-star team.
It might be an imaginary line, but in some ways it is very real.
CU WOMEN'S HOOP
The appointment of Tim Barrett's successor as the Castleton University women's basketball coach is an important one.
Barrett had plenty of success, winning 399 games with the women's team. He also did did with a roster heavy with local players.
The combination of success and area players meant that the Spartans consistently drew large crowds.
Keeping that going has to be a priority as Barrett goes about filling the vacancy in his new position of athletic director.
Rutland's Elise Magro is one of those locals. She reached the 1,000-point standard her senior season and will return for a fifth year.
RUBRIGHT ON FIRE
Middlebury Union High School graduate Bode Rubright and his Lake Forest teammates are one victory away from the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Tournament. The Foresters have to beat Dubuque on Saturday in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference title game.
The Foresters routed Cornell College of Iowa 18-4 in the semifinal game with Rubright outscoring the Rams all by himself with five first-half goals.
He is tied for the team-lead in goals with 38.
You knew that Rubright was a dedicated athlete when he was selected for the Vermont team to play in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl against New Hampshire.
He was injured and unable to play but still spent the entire week at camp with the team attending every practice as he watched from the sidelines.
That type of dedication is paying off in a big way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.