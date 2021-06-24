When preseason football practices begin, players and coaches at Middlebury College, Norwich University and Castleton University will be dreaming and working hard to make the dream come true.
They will be working toward a conference championship.
The dream of a league title is fresh at Middlebury. The Panthers won the 2019 crown with a 9-0 record and, as we all know, there was no college football in Vermont in 2020.
Our three schools are in three different conferences so all have a shot at attaining the dream.
Castleton defeated the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference champion Dean College in the final game of the 2019 season. Now, the Spartans would love to snatch the crown away from the Bulldogs.
Norwich had a decent year in the NEWMAC in 2019 and the Cadets hope continued improvement will allow them to contend for the league crown.
But let’s dream even bigger. Since we were not allowed to dream at all in 2020, let’s think REALLY big. Why not set our sights on Canton, Ohio.
Teams from the NEWMAC and ECFC never get to make it to the Division III national championship game, you say?
Well, that’s true. But everyone is good enough to dream.
Middlebury is not allowed to dream that big. The NESCAC does not allow its football teams to advance to postseason play.
The Stagg Bowl (the D-III national championship game) moves to Canton, site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, this year.
The Stagg Bowl locations are set through 2025. The 2022 game will move to Navy-Marine Corps Stadium on the U.S. Naval Academy campus.
Stagg Bowl 50 will move to Salem, Virginia in 2023 where it has been played so many times.
The 2024 title game shifts to George Turner Stadium in Humble, Texas and then in 2025 we’re back to Canton.
Start dreaming. Start working.
ScrimmagesNo scrimmages were allowed for sports last fall, 7-on-7 football or otherwise.
Scrimmages, like regular tackle football, are back in August.
Coach Mike Norman’s Rutland team will be in New Hampshire for a three-way scrimmage that will include Exeter and Nashua South.
It is a perfect scrimmage for Rutland’s defense.
“We will see the wide open Spread offense from Nashua South and power football from Exeter,” Norman said.
The Ravens will also scrimmage Brattleboro but the site is yet to be determined.
Fair Haven will host Otter Valley in a scrimmage on Aug. 24.
“It’s more like a joint practice. There will be some hitting but nothing too intense,” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said.
The intensity gets ratcheted up on Aug. 27 at Otter Valley with a three-way scrimmage comprised of Fair Haven, the Otters and Mount Mansfield.
It will all be about Hill getting his Slaters prepared for a tough season opener against Middlebury.
Hill believes the 7-on-7 touch football game that was Vermont high school football in 2020 will actually translate to improved quarterback play this season.
He feels that quarterbacks, including his own Sawyer Ramey, learned a lot about read progressions while passing in the 7-on-7 scenario.
Springfield High coach Todd Aiken said his Cosmos will have a scrimmage against New Hampshire neighbor Fall Mountain Regional.
An exciting development at St. Johnsbury is the installation of turf and lights.
St. Johnsbury football coach Rich Alercio says the scrimmage with North Country on Aug. 27 will be in St. Johnsbury if the installation of lights and turf is complete by then. If not, the Hilltoppers will scrimmage North Country in Newport.
St. Johnsbury will play all home games on Friday nights this season.
The old natural grass field had been good to the Hilltoppers in recent times. They had a home record of 34-4 the past eight seasons including a 10-0 mark in home playoff games.
