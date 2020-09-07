WEST HAVEN — Demetrios Drellos, of Queensbury, N.Y., had won twice this season coming into Sunday, but his third trip to victory lane could be the sweetest.
Drellos brought home the win in the 200-lap Interstate All Battery Center Vermont 200 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway Sunday night.
The New York driver started 21st and made his way through traffic to take the lead from Robert Bublak Jr. at lap 85.
The rest of the field was staring at his tail pipe from there, as Drellos led the final 115 circuits to pocket the $7,500 top prize, and $3,376 in lap leader bonuses, totaling $10,876.
Kevin Root finished second but was disqualified in post-race technical inspection. Mike Maresca, originally third at the finish, was moved up to the runner-up spot, followed by Matt Janczuk, Tim Hartman Jr. and rookie Josh Masterson. A total of 89 drivers attempted to qualify for 34 starting positions.
Scott Holcomb, of Granby, Conn., led every step of the way in the Stock Cars of New England field in a 25-lap feature, but held off a final-lap charge from both Cory Sparks and Will Hull in heavy lapped traffic. Holcomb’s win was his first at Devil’s Bowl Speedway since 1996. Jesse Pruchnik was uninjured in a flip during the race.
Rookie Troy Audet, of Bridport, was a first-time winner in a two-day, two-segment race. Audet combined a win in the first 12-lap segment on Saturday with a fifth-place effort in Sunday’s second leg for a race-low total score of six points, where your finishing spots are added up to determine you point total, and the overall victory.
Saturday’s action got the weekend going with Devil’s Bowl weekly divisions taking center stage.
Matt Bilodeau played a game of patience to earn his first win of the season at Devil’s Bowl and race his way into Sunday’s Vermont 200. The Brandon driver won a messy 40-lap race to take the “Win & You’re In!” guaranteed starting position in the Sunday main event. Bilodeau’s popular win highlighted a night that also saw Robert Bublak Jr., Josh Coonradt, Andrew FitzGerald and Katrina Bean take feature wins.
Bilodeau survived a marathon feature race for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division, which started off with a caution period before the first lap was completed. A seemingly endless barrage of 13 yellow flags slowed the race, drawing out the runtime to one hour and 14 minutes for 40 laps. Jeff White and Scott FitzGerald took turns leading the early laps before Austin Comes arrived.
Comes settled in front of the field for 15 laps, but Bilodeau was hot on his trail and made a nice move on the outside lane for the lead with six laps left.
Championship leader Johnny Bruno rebounded from two crashes to finish a tight second behind Bilodeau, while Comes slipped back to third. Larry Gallipo and Montgomery Tremont completed the top five.
Robert Bublak Jr. won a well-driven, non-points special event for the Pepsi Sportsman Modified division, taking the 25-lap “Ron Casey Memorial” Non-Winners Shootout, his first win at Devil’s Bowl since July 19, 2009.
Teenager Payton Talbot drove around the outside lane from his 10th starting position to finish as the runner-up in his first Devil’s Bowl appearance. Marty Kelly III was a strong third, ahead of Tim LaDuc and Dennis McGrew Jr.
Josh Coonradt sealed up his first championship at Devil’s Bowl in the 25-lap Pro Stock/Super Stock feature. The West Milton, N.Y., racer drew the pole position for the start of the race and cruised to his third win in the four-race Pro Stock series. Coonradt led every circuit but was under pressure from Kim Duell the whole way. Duell finished second in both the race and the Pro Stock point standings, and Jay Fitzgerald was third in the race.
Andrew FitzGerald crossed the finish line fourth overall and took the Super Stock win for his seventh of the year.
Katrina Bean was a popular first-time winner in the Mini Stock division, taking a 20-lap race with a field of 31 cars.
Bean, of Benson, drove hard on the outside lane to inch her way past rookie Griff Mahoney and lead the final seven circuits.
Jake Barrows made a late charge to finish just six feet short in the runner-up spot. Mahoney was third, followed by Brian Blake and Craig Kirby.
The Friend Construction 500cc Mini Spring division opened its two-day, two-segment feature with a 12-lap first leg. Audet put himself to pick up his eventual six-point win on Sunday with a segment one first-place finish.
Eleven-year-old Kaidin White finished second, followed by Austin Chaves, Samantha Mulready, and Kamden Duffy.
