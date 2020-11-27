The ‘D’ in Demetrios stood for dominant this year at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
The close margin of victory for Demetrios Drellos in the point standings of the Sportsman Modified Division is deceiving. It only became close because he flipped his car and exited on the track surface without approval, necessitating a penalty to last place in the 24-car field on Sept. 26.
The rest of his summer was one of consistency and domination. His 16 starts included five wins and 11 top-five finishes.
It is that type of domination that earns Drellos the Rutland Herald’s Devil’s Bowl Driver of the Year distinction.
“We didn’t get a win until August, but the first half of the year I had so many seconds and thirds,” Drellos said.
He will remember the summer of 2020 for much more than his first track championship. He will remember it as the Summer of Fun.
“It’s the most fun I have ever had racing,” said the 24-year-old who has been racing far and wide since 2015.
It nearly didn’t happen. It was only four days before the first race that Drellos decided to run at the West Haven track.
Drellos lives in Queensbury, New York, putting the Albany-Saratoga track about a half hour from home and Devil’s Bowl 40 minutes away.
The tracks in New York and Pennsylvania where he normally raced were struggling with COVID more than Devil’s Bowl so he took a good look at the Vermont track.
“We thought Devil’s Bowl gave us the best opportunity to have fun,” Drellos said.
“I feel that Devil’s Bowl opened safely and that the drivers still got a good paycheck. You get treated fairly there.”
Unlike tracks elsewhere, Devil’s Bowl had fans. It might have been a limited number but there were enough of them to provide a great racing atmosphere, said Drellos.
“That was a packed house compared to other places this year,” Drellos said. “Racing without fans is terrible.
“At Devil’s Bowl, the way the fans were parked in the infield, tailgating and having a great time was great.
He also liked the way the dirt track was maintained at Devil’s Bowl.
“They did an excellent job of keeping the track,” he said.
“There are a lot of lows and very few highs in racing. But even when we had a bad night at Devil’s Bowl, we left happy.”
Drellos intentionally parked his car near the fence because he wanted to see the fans.
“He made a lot of friends and he made a few enemies, too, which is great,” Devil’s Bowl track announcer and media/marketing director Justin St. Louis said.
Somebody fans can root for and someone they can root against is a marketing person’s dream.
“I met a lot of new faces and a lot of great people,” Drellos said.
Racing has always extended far beyond New York, Vermont and Pennsylvania for Drellos. He has raced in Florida in February and goes to Charlotte, North Carolina in November. He also has been known to go to Canada to race during the summer.
He has not made a decision on the Florida excursion this year. He and his wife Alexis are expecting their first child in February.
Alexis also had a great summer at the Bowl and Demetrios said that even if COVID dissipates by summer, it is a strong possibility they will return to the West Haven facility for the 2021 campaign.
Racing is always the thing that Drellos aspired to.
“I have loved racing even as a small child,” he said. “All I ever wanted to do was be a race car driver.”
He comes by this passion honestly. His grandfather was a car owner in the 1950s, competing at tracks like Catamount and Fonda.
“It skipped a generation. My father never wanted to race,” Drellos said.
His father might not have wanted to race but now George Drellos is a car owner. A championship one at that.
