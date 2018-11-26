BURLINGTON — The Drexel Dragons claimed the 2018 TD Bank Classic championship Saturday with a 60-44 win over Vermont in women’s college basketball action.
“Drexel is a very good and well-coached team,” Vermont coach Alisa Kresge said. “We started with pretty good energy through the first quarter. Unfortunately we couldn’t sustain it. I was proud that we continued to fight and played hard all the way to the end.”
Drexel (4-1) jumped out to an early 10-3 lead behind six points from Bailey Greenberg. Hanna Crymble responded for Vermont, scoring 11 first-quarter points to tie the game at 14. Greenberg hit a layup with five seconds left in the opening frame to give Drexel a 16-14 lead.
Vermont trailed by as much as six in the second quarter before pulling to within two with 3:31 left in the half on a layup by Josie Larkins (nine points). The Dragons ended the half on an 11-0 run to take a 35-22 lead. The Dragons stayed hot at the start of the third quarter, scoring the first 14 points of the half to pull ahead 49-22.
The Catamounts cut the Drexel lead to 13 but ultimately it was too much for Vermont to overcome. The Dragons claimed their second TD Bank Classic championship in the last seven years.
Crymble (23 points) was 10 of 12 from the free throw line and is now 31 of 36 (86 percent) from the strip this season. Freshman guard Eva Widmeyer made her collegiate debut for Vermont, which out-rebounded the Dragons 22-9 in the first half. It was the Catamounts’ largest rebounding advantage in a half against a Division I team this season.
Drexel’s Bailey Greenberg scored a career-high 22 points and was named the TD Bank Classic MVP. Joining her on the All-Tournament Team were Crymble, Drexel’s Aubree Brown, Siena’s Joella Gibson and Wagner’s Khaleah Edwards.
The Catamounts (3-3) will close out their season-opening seven-game home stand when they host Holy Cross at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
