Extra money on the line and a full card of racing will help raise the stakes Thursday at Thunder Road during Vermont Tire & Service Night.
The RK Miles Street Stocks will be in the spotlight with the annual Bolduc Metal Recycling Street Stock Special. The 50-lap event, which finally gets on the high banks after two weather postponements, gives the four-cylinder drivers their chance to headline the program. Drivers including Tommy Smith, Kaiden Fisher, Kyler Davis, Josh Lovely and Jamie Davis will battle for a sizable cash prize.
The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors are racing for twice their normal prize money. As part of Thunder Road’s multi-year live streaming deal with FloRacing, Thursday will mark the second of two “double-purse nights” on the calendar.
With the Street Stock Special rescheduled for Thursday, that division will run their designated double-purse event as part of the Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic on Sept. 5.
Thunder Road has also brought back the Kid’s Poster Contest. The event is a chance for youngsters to show off art skills while celebrating their favorite drivers and tracks. The night also includes a ceremony for the Junior Champ Kart program that races on Tuesday nights, allowing youth racers to go out on “the big track”.
The packed card arrives at a pivotal moment in the racing season. Two Thursday night races remain, with between four and six points-counting events for the track’s championship divisions. Every move now matters even more from the first lap of qualifying to the final lap of the main event.
The Late Model “King of the Road” chase gets tighter with every week. Following Sunday’s NorthCountry Federal Credit Union twilight show, Christopher Pelkey’s lead over two-time defending champion Jason Corliss is down to 10 points. Both spent most of Sunday’s feature stuck in traffic but managed to record top-10 finishes.
Graniteville’s Pelkey, the Times Argus Midseason Championship winner, is attempting to hold on for his first season-long title in any stock car racing division. Barre’s Corliss, a four-time winner already this year, is gunning for a rare “three-peat”. Only two drivers — Chuck Beede from 1992-94 and Derrick O’Donnell from 2013-15 — have won three straight track championships.
With four weekly events left on the Late Model schedule, the rest of the field is running out of time to get back in the hunt. Danville’s Tyler Cahoon and Shelburne’s Trampas Demers have been models of consistency but need to earn victories to gain ground. Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel is making a second-half charge in his backup car. Another Wolcott racer, Brendan Moodie, suffered a major blow with an ill-handling car and a spin Sunday. Kyle Pembroke, rookie Brandon Lanphear, Phil Scott and Chip Grenier will also attempt to end the season with a surge.
The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers continue to be a family affair. Craftsbury Common’s Michael Martin now leads his son Stephen, the newly crowned Myers Container Service Triple Crown champion, by 21 points in the season-long standings. Mike Martin showed he’s also an elite driver Sunday, rallying from the 16th starting position to place fourth without the benefit of a caution flag.
The rest of the field continues to be a streak of Tigers leaping and bounding for spots. From third-place Cameron Ouellette to 10th-place Logan Powers, there is a gap of 43 points. Milton’s Sam Caron has been lightning-fast in recent weeks, rising from as low as 13th in points to take over fourth place. He’ll be one to watch in the last five events along with Kelsea Woodard, Bryan Wall Jr. and Jason Pelkey.
The closest championship battle of all is in the RK Miles Street Stocks. Entering Thursday’s 50-lapper, the 51-year-old Smith leads 13-year-old Fisher by seven points. The two have been within inches of each other on the track for most of the season.
Six points-counting events are left for the Street Stocks, including double features with separate qualifying at the Labor Day Classic. That means there’s still time for third-place Kyler Davis and fourth-place Dean Switser Jr. — who sit 51 and 65 points behind Smith, respectively — to get back in the mix. Former champion Jeffrey Martin has been on fire lately, climbing to fifth in the standings after sinking as low as 21st. Although Martin is a distant 122 points behind first, he can’t be counted out down the stretch.
The Road Warriors return for another 20-lap showdown after their annual Road Warrior Challenge. Jamie York earned the year’s biggest win, erasing a season’s worth of bad luck. To remain the duke of the division, he’ll have to fight off an elite crew of racers including Nate Brien, Matt Ballard, Josh Vilbrin and Paige Whittemore.
Post time Thursday is 7 p.m. The pits open at 3:30 p.m. and the grandstands open at 5:15 p.m.
