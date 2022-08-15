BARRE — As the best and brightest stars of the Northeast touring series prepare for the 49th Annual Oxford 250 weekend Aug. 26-28, American-Canadian Tour officials announced that a pair of nationally recognized super-stars are joining in the Oxford Plains 125 headliner for the annual ‘Night Before the Oxford 250’ program.
Senoia, Georgia’s Bubba Pollard makes his return to an American-Canadian Tour car while Portage, Michigan’s Carson Hocevar will take his first turn with the one of the nation’s leading sanctioning bodies.
Senoia, Georgia’s Bubba Pollard is a household name to those that follow the national Super Late Model scene. Of the grassroots racing crown jewels, Pollard has won the Oxford 250, Slinger Nationals, a New Smyrna World Series Championship and the All American 400 at Nashville Fairgrounds.
Far from a one-car star, Pollard has made starts on Dirt at his family-owned Senoia Raceway, he’s won the Pro Late Model Snowflake 100 at Five Flags Speedway multiple times, finished 2nd in his Camping World SRX Series debut in June and has raced his way into the Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road.
Pollard’s run in the Monza-style Vermont Milk Bowl has been his one and only start behind the wheel of an American-Canadian Tour Late Model. On Saturday, August 27th, Pollard will be behind the wheel of the Jason Glaude-owned, Ryan Morgan-piloted machine. Morgan, the 2021 Thompson Speedway Late Model Champion, Glaude and Port City Racecars put this deal together with Bubba and are beyond excited for the weekend to arrive.
Carson Hocevar is another accomplished and nationally recognized young talent in stock car racing. The 19-year-old from Portage, Michigan has claimed nationally renowned crown jewels like the Rosebud 400 at Anderson Speedway and the Winchester 400 as well as the growing Money in the Bank 150 at his hometrack of Berlin Raceway in Michigan. In 2020, Hocevar moved up from the ARCA Menards Series to the Camping World Truck Series with Niece Motorsports and currently stands just three-points out of the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.
The Oxford Plains 125 will be Hocevar’s first turn in an American-Canadian Tour Late Model on a track that takes patience, precision and some of the most difficult throttle control on the circuit. Carson will pilot the 22VT machine with champion crew chief Mark Lanphear turning the wrenches. Of course, Hocevar will be supported by girlfriend Peyton Lanphear as she continues to courageously battle Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Lanphear herself has taken this same mount to Thunder Road and White Mountain Motorsports Park when time and health have allowed this summer, most recently posting a top-10 at White Mountain just two weeks ago.
2022 will mark the tenth time in series history that the ACT Late Model Tour has headlined the annual ‘Night Before the 250’ program line-up. The Oxford Plains 125 on Saturday, August 27th will be the eight race of the season for the American-Canadian Tour with a large, talent-filled field expected alongside the Modified Racing Series, New England Supermodified Series, Wicked Good Vintage Racers and more as part of the 49th Annual Oxford 250 weekend.
But first, the American-Canadian Tour returns to Quebec for the seventh event of the 2022 season with the CAN-AM 200 at Autodrome Montmagny on Saturday.
A huge field of Quebec stars is expected to battle hard against all American invaders for the $10,000 USD top prize.
The American-Canadian Tour returns to Montmagny for the first time since Brian Hoar took the Montmagny 200 win back in 1999 and the first sanctioned event since Jonathan Bouvrette took down the Serie ACT win and Championship in 2017.
