BARRE — Jacob Dube is an unassuming senior, not the one you'd pick in the hallway as the athlete most likely to come through when the game is on the line. Now, he is the toast of Wells River.
Dube beat the buzzer to give Blue Mountain Union High School a 26-25 victory over White River Valley in Sunday's state championship Division IV boys basketball game at the Barre Auditorium.
"When it left my hand, it felt good, but when it bounced on the rim I wasn't sure," Dube said.
Dube was mobbed by his teammates after his trey won the lowest scoring Division IV title game of all time.
With a nod to the theatrical, Dube was the last player announced when the players were called out to receive their championship medals. The BMU cheering section erupted.
Then, Dube was given the honor of being the first player to take his cut of the net.
Points were harder come by than ketchup from a new bottle, thanks to some hell-bent-for-leather defense and atrocious free throw shooting. The Bucks won the title despite going just 9-of-23 from the line.
White River Valley held a 9-6 lead after the opening quarter and the score was knotted at 14-14 at halftime.
Neither team could separate itself from the other, the Wildcats taking an 18-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
Then, with 6:05 remaining, WRV was dealt a big blow when Austin Tracy fouled out.
Tracy is a senior who drained a critical 3-pointer in their semifinal victory over Long Trail.
His teammates struggled at the line, but Blue Mountain freshman Kason Blood sank both of his free throws after Tracy's foul to put the Bucks ahead 20-19.
"He is a different freshman," White River Valley coach Chris Cook said, complimenting Blood's poise.
"I took as many breaths as I could before the ref handed me the ball," Blood said. "I just did what I had to do to help my team bring home a banner."
But Blood's free throws did not give the Bucks the lead for long. Freshman Brayden Russ connected on a big shot for the Wildcats that pushed them into the lead with 1:34 remaining.
Dominic Craven, WRV's leading scorer this season, drained two free throws to cushion the lead to 23-20.
John Dennis answered with a 3-point field goal to tie it for the Bucks.
Russ scored to put the Wildcats out in front but that only set the stage for Dube.
It was one of those game-winning buzzer beaters in Barre Auditorium lore that has a very long shelf life. Basketball fans will talk about it for years, maybe decades.
It will come up whenever other such game-ending shots are made in title games.
Craven led the Wildcats with nine points. Weston Trombly followed with eight, Tracy with seven and Russ six.
Evan Dennis led the Bucks with seven points, John Dennis added six and Tanner Winchester five.
Dube's shot was not a fluke, Cook said. He pointed out that Dube had made other pivotal 3-point field goals in the tournament against Danville and top-seeded Rivendell.
"He is a senior that showed up," Cook said.
"I noticed that when he was warming up, he was nailing them so we were rotating him.
"Big-time players make big-time plays," said Dube's teammate Cooper Ingerson.
Dube was not a starter for the Bucks. But on this day, he fit Ingerson's description of a big-time player.
When basketball becomes a topic of conversation at the Wells River school, Jacob Dube will always be a big-time player — the guy who launched the shot that gave Blue Mountain Union High School its first state crown since 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.