It began back in 2011 when the Proctor girls soccer team defeated Arlington 3-2 in overtime of the Division IV state championship game. Since, the Phantoms have gone back to the championship game every season.
It is one of the great runs in girls soccer history. This fall the Phantoms are gunning for their 12th consecutive state final appearance and their fourth straight state championship.
The Proctor boys soccer program has its own illustrious history with 19 state championships, 17 of them outright titles.
GIRLSThe girls team has been dominant in the title game the last three years, outscoring Rivendell, Hazen and Arlington by a combined 16-3 score.
Those days are over, Proctor coach Chris Hughes told his team. The walk-in-the-park will become more like a hike up Mount Washington.
“I told the players that our separation from the other teams in the division is shrinking,” Hughes said. “There are four other teams that you can think of right off that could win it.”
There are major losses for the Phantoms at each end of the field from graduation including Maggie McKearin who scored a whopping 45 goals her senior year and athletic daredevil keeper Angel Traverse.
Yet, both ends of the field are in good hands. Up front junior Izzy Greb (25 goals) and freshman Emma Palmer (20 goals) return along with senior Jenna Davine who will be cast in a new role.
Davine was the catalyst for the attack last season with her fast runs down the wing and scintillating crosses. She also can score.
She will be shifted to center midfield.
Davine is one of only two seniors, the other being Valerie Johnson, a defender or outside midfield player.
Junior Cadence Goodwin is ready to succeed Traverse in the net.
Scott French, the co-head coach with Hughes, has a long history of working with goalkeepers on the high school and college level. He has been pleased with Goodwin’s progress.
Eighth grader Myllie Ballard is the backup keeper.
Rhi Lubaszewski, a junior, has been injured but is about to begin practicing. She brings lots of toughness and skill to the defense.
Another junior is Makayla French. She is slotted to see action as a forward or outside midfield player.
Grace King is a junior defender.
Sophomores include midfield players Emily Burns and Grace Oberg, defender Aleea Richardson, Rowan Dean and defender Zoe Reynolds.
Palmer, defender Rosalie Parker and defender Hailey Gipe are freshmen.
The other eighth graders are Jaylynn Lees and Dayyanna Landon.
The captains are Davine and Greb.
The Phantoms open the season on Sept. 2 under the lights at Ludlow’s Dorsey Park in the Green Mountain Tournament against Otter Valley at 6 p.m.
BOYSIt is a new regime at Proctor where cousins Gannon McKearin and Curtis Tomlinson take the reins of the Proctor boys varsity soccer program.
They were outstanding multi-sport athletes for the Phantoms and looking to build the program back up to the glory years. They are not all that far removed from glory, having won the state title in 2016 and falling in the championship game in 2020 to Twin Valley on penalty kicks.
It is a work in progress as the new coaches get a feel for their personnel.
Seniors Carter Crossmon and Joel Denton bring experience and firepower to the attack.
Issac Parker is on the left wing and freshman Scooby Kimball on the right wing.
Sophomore Scott Landon brings toughness and experience to the midfield and senior Lucas Merrill will be a defender.
Sophomore Matt Grover will be a stopper and junior Dylan Aker gives the coaches flexibility.
Junior Cameron Cannucci is a sweeper and his younger brother Riley Cannucci also brings promise to the defense.
Freshman Aaron Brock is the goalkeeper.
Junior Mat Nop will be a big piece of the Phantoms ability to control the middle of the field.
Eighth graders are Frankie Eugair and Mason Brothers.
“I would say that it is a well rounded team. We are pretty solid on offense and defense and we have players who can be moved into different positions,” McKearin said.
He saw some good things on Sunday when the Phantoms held a scrimmage against Vergennes. The Phantoms lost the scrimmage and did not score a goal. Their youth showed but McKearin was pleased with many facets of the game, particularly the Phantoms’ defense.
He spotted areas that needed work and one of them was spacing. That is something that received plenty of attention the next day in practice.
Discipline is another area he talked to his players about following the scrimmage. He stressed the importance of “keeping their heads” because on a team with low numbers, ejections only compound the problem.
There was some semblance of an attack, particularly with the work of Denton up front.
The Phantoms open the season on Sept. 7 when Otter Valley visits Taranovich Field.
