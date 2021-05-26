There is a new team at the top in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for softball.
“I think BFA is the best team in the state right now,” Essex coach Bernie Couture said after his team’s victory in Rutland on Tuesday.
It’s tough to disagree. BFA-St. Albans had lost only one game all season and that was to Essex. But in the second meeting, the Comets beat Essex convincingly, 12-2.
Mount Anthony is unbeaten but has not played nearly as tough of a schedule as the Comets.
Still, left-hander Sofie Berryhill is tough to hit and unbeaten MAU is a red hot contender along with several other teams in Division I.
BFA-St. Albans and Mount Anthony are 1-2 in the final installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus rankings.
Here are this week’s rankings with last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. BFA-St. Albans 12-1 (2) — Since that one-run loss to Essex, the Comets have ripped off six straight wins.
2. Mount Anthony 11-0 (1) — The schedule pales next to the one BFA plays but all you can do is beat the teams in the other dugout. The Patriots have done it every time.
3. Missisquoi 12-3 (4) — The Thunderbirds swept the season series from pitching-rich Essex.
4. Lyndon 12-1 (3) — Speaking of being pitching rich, the Vikings have to be the team to beat in Division II.
5. Mount Abraham 13-2 (5) — After a 6-5 loss to a strong Enosburg team, the Eagles have amassed eight straight wins.
6. South Burlington 9-3 (UR) — The Wolves have won five of their last six and the loss was not a bad one, 12-3 to Missisquoi.
7. White River Valley 13-0 (9) — Fiona Vaillancourt could beat plenty of Division I teams and the Wildcats have other talented pitchers backing her up. This is the clear cut favorite in Division III.
8. Essex 10-4 (8) — Rutland found out that Emilyrose Mercier can throw the ball a ton and many regard her as No. 3 on the Hornets’ staff. You also have to love the way catcher Jessie Rose gets out from behind home plate with cat-like quickness.
9. Brattleboro 7-4 (5) — The schedule is suspect but the pitching and the results are there for the Division I Colonels.
10. Oxbow 11-1 (UR) — The O’s resume looks far better since they avenged their one loss by whipping Blue Mountain 15-2.
The Top Fives
Division I: BFA-St. Albans, 2. Mount Anthony, 3. Missisquoi, 4. South Burlington, 5. Essex.
Division II: 1. Lyndon, 2. Mount Abraham 3. Enosburg, 4. Springfield, 5. Fair Haven.
Division III: 1. White River Valley, 2. Oxbow, 3. BFA-Fairfax, 4. Green Mountain, 5. Windsor
Division IV: 1. Danville, 2. Poultney, 3. Blue Mountain, 4. West Rutland, 5. Proctor.
Divisional nuggetsDivision I: BFA-St.Albans coach Bert Berthiaume notched his milestone 500th win this season. He would love a state crown even more. ... BFA St. Albans is the defending state champion. The Hornets edged Missisquoi 3-2 in the 2019 title game.
Division II: Lyndon’s Jaydin Royer pitched her third no-hitter Tuesday and she is not even the Vikes’ ace. That status belongs to Kelleigh Simpson headed to St. Michael’s College to pitch next season .... Fair Haven’s 9-4 win over Springfield on Tuesday opened a lot of eyes. The Slaters’ Zoey Cole’s 14 strikeouts in that game leaves no doubt about her being all the way back following an injury.
Division III: Geri Witalec-Krupa has had her BFA-Fairfax in each of the last two Division III state titles games and each time the Bullets lost, 2-1 to Oxbow in 2018 and 7-3 to White River Valley in 2019.
Division IV: Danville looks like it will be a tough team to beat but there are other teams who could grab the brass ring including fast-improving Proctor, a team on a tear.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
