WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland remembers those two 1-0 overtime losses to Arlington last year, and all the close losses that came before.
Their freshest memory will be of an Arlington team that pushed them around Wednesday in a 2-0 Southern Vermont League boys soccer game.
It might have been a 5-0 contest but for Golden Horde keeper Kyle Laughlin, who had some spectacular efforts among his 12 saves.
Exchange student Alberto Lopez Inglesias scored in the third minute and Kolby Wilkins scored in the 52nd and in between, the fast, skilled and aggressive Eagles were quick to the ball and prevented the Horde from building an attack.
“That was our intent,” said Eagles coach Todd Wilkins. “We figured they were bigger and stronger than us and would go over the top.”
Arlington had 14 shots on frame to Westside’s two, with none coming in the first half.
“They out-hustled us,” said Westside coach Dillon Zaengle, “and they won the majority of the 50-50 balls.”
While Arlington is not terribly big, the Eagles are athletic and talented with the ball, and knew just where to put it and who would be there to receive it.
“I can’t think of an instance where I was unhappy with our positioning,” said Wilkins, who has only two seniors on his defending Division IV state champions.
The Eagles scored on Lopez Inglesias’ hard grounder while the Eagles were making frequent early runs at the net and had Westside backpedaling.
“We were flat in the first 20 minutes. I think we played better after the timeout,” said Zaengle.
That came midway through the first half and while the Horde was able to curtail the Eagles’ attack, they were still not generating much opportunity in their brief and infrequent forays to the offensive end.
Anything that was not turned around at midfield, where Matthew Ritchie had a big game, was gobbled up by Brayden Wilkins, Kolby Wilkins, Gabe Enzenberger, Tyler Therriault and Xander Hawley in the defensive end.
It was 1-0 at the half and could have been more lopsided. The Westside defense blocked one shot inside the box and Laughlin then charged out of net to deflect Jacob Morse’s attempt, with Arlington’s Lewis Whalen then hitting the crossbar.
“Kyle made some brilliant saves,” coach Wilkins said. “He’s going to keep them in a lot of games.”
Westside’s best chance in the half was a long blast by Mac Perry just over the crossbar.
Arlington’s new keeper, Bryce Harrington, made two saves and the best was on a close-range blast by Tyler Serrani midway through the second half. West Rutland then altered its formation to put another player on attack but that strategy bore no fruit.
Laughlin kept the score at 1-0 with a splendid leaping punch save of a Whalen blast but the Eagles finally padded their lead on Kolby Wilkins’ high drive to the upper right panel.
Arlington had nine corner kicks to Westside’s three.
Arlington, 1-0, will host MSJ on Friday while Westside will take its 1-1 mark to Rivendell on Saturday.
NOTES: As hard-fought as was the match, sportsmanship and mutual respect prevailed throughout. When Arlington’s Therriault went down with a left leg cramp, the Horde’s Perry was the first to help him start stretching it out until trainer Cody Parker reached the fallen player. Later in the second half Westside’s Drew Frankenberg went down hard and after he was treated, Arlington’s Ritchie joined Parker in helping him off the pitch.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.