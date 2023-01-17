POULTNEY — The Arlington girls basketball team went to their halftime locker room with a seven-point deficit. But the Eagles certainly straightened out any deficiencies, outscoring Poultney 13-1 in the third quarter on the way to a 41-33 victory.
"We stayed composed and we had a lot of energy on defense and we rebounded," Arlington's Sidney Herrington said of the difference between the first and second halves. "We used that energy to get get every ball and we were working for rebounds."
Herrington was one of the hardest workers on the boards and led all scorers with 17 points. Taylor Wilkins added 11 points and played a stellar floor game.
Leading the Blue Devils were Emily Handley and Jacque Oberg with six points apiece. Handley connected on two 3-point field goals.
It did not take the Eagles long after coming back onto the floor for the second half to send the message. Herrington muscled inside for a hoop, then she canned a free throw and next gathered a loose ball and drove to the hoop for a layup hat made the score 23-20.
Lily Hosley scored inside and Wilkins drained a free throw that gave the Eagles their first lead of the night, 24-23.
The Blue Devils never saw the lead again.
Hosley, a freshman, was another major contributor.
Herrington said Hosley is one of the new players on this very young team that has matured during a recent three-game winning streak that has Arlington's record at 4-5.
"She is a freshman who deserved to be a starter," Herrington said.
Arlington does not have a senior on the roster and Herrington is the lone junior.
The Eagles threatened to get away, hiking the lead to 32-25 early in the fourth quarter.
But Poultney's Bella Mack nailed a 3-pointer to close the margin to four.
Hannah Welch, who was a tenacious defender all game with many steals, got a hoop for the Devils that made it a one-possession game, 33-30.
The Devils were right there but not for long. Arlington was razor sharp at the line and in the double bonus. Herrington, Wilkins and Hosley made free throws down the stretch, closing any window for a comeback.
Mikayla Dambrackas, a 1,000-point scorer at West Rutland, was proud of the way her Eagles team came out for the second half.
"We were really getting after loose balls," Dambrackas said.
"We were low in numbers tonight and it was nice to see everybody step up. Everyone played a role."
She loved the way her team handled the pressure while playing on the road in a tight game.
"It was a noisy gym and they knew what to do," Dambrackas said.
It has been a banner season for the Blue Devils, one of the best in a long time. They brought an 8-2 record into this game.
But Poultney coach Todd Hayes did not see the chemistry on this night that had brought his team so much success.
"We just played as individuals," Hayes said.
"Now we have another tough one on Saturday here. Proctor is playing good basketball now.
"But sometimes a loss like this will help. We will look at the film and learn from what we did in the second half."
The Eagles are at Twin Valley on Thursday where they will be a prohibitive favorite to earn that forth consecutive victory.
