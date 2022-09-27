PITTSFORD — The Arlington boys soccer team is finding itself. The Eagles followed up its scoreless tie with unbeaten Twin Valley with an 8-2 victory over Proctor on Tuesday at Taranovich Field.
The very young Proctor team is still trying to find itself. And for the first 13 minutes of the second half, it appeared as though the Phantoms might have found something.
They went to halftime trailing 5-0 but came out and scored the first two goals of the second half.
The first of those came 11 minutes into the new half on a gorgeous cross by Carter Crossmon that Joel Denton one-touched into the net.
"Guess, we'd better wake up," Arlington coach Todd Wilkins shouted to his players.
But only about two minutes later, Isaac Parker scored for the Phantoms to cut the deficit to three goals.
Unfortunately for the Phantoms, the rest of the rainy day belonged to the Eagles.
Denton, the team's lone senior, spoke to his teammates after the game about sustaining the type of play they produced in the opening segment of the second half.
"We need to play like that the whole game," Denton said. "We need to play like that all the time, not just the first 15 minutes of the second half. We scored two goals and we said, 'Yippee.'"
"We are still a work in progress," Proctor coach Curtis Tomlinson said.
The Eagles wasted no time breaking on top. Brooks Enzensperger put one away only two minutes into the game.
"That helped a lot," Arlington captain Joe McCray said of the early score.
The Eagles scored again 12 minutes into the game. Kyle Hess made a pretty pass to Hunter Hill-McDermott who buried it.
Minutes later, McCray blasted one into the net and 16:45 before the half, Hill-McDermott's line drive from the top of the box extended the lead to 4-0.
Christopher Whalen scored via Kyle Hess' assist to give the Eagles' their 5-0 lead at the break.
The Phantoms came back onto the field a different looking team. They showed some spunk with the two scores but could not sustain the energy.
The rest of the goals were scored by Arlington's Enzenberger (McCray with the assist), McCray and Colby Jennings.
The Eagles are 4-2-1 and their flagship game was the 0-0 result with Twin Valley.
"They are a very good team. We played very well and we didn't have everyone there," said McCray who was not able to play in that game.
"I think there could be a state championship for us at the end."
The Phantoms fell to 1-6.
There were bright spots. Mat Nop was the Energizer Bunny, running hard to balls all 80 minutes. Freshman keeper Aaron Brock made some difficult saves and there was that 15-minute stretch in the second half that the Phantoms would like to bottle. Riley Cannucci made some nice defensive plays deep in the box and also kicked the ball far up the field to facilitate the transition from defense to offense.
"We didn't know what to expect coming. Proctor is always a good side," Wilkins said.
"We played well except for that 10 minutes or so."
The Eagles host West Rutland on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Phantoms have a makeup game on Thursday at Long Trail School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.