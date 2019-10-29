ARLINGTON — Todd Wilkins might want to bottle his halftime speech after his Arlington boys soccer team defeated West Rutland 3-2 in Tuesday night’s Division IV state semifinal game.
West Rutland was in command with a 2-0 halftime lead following goals by Mac Perry and Tyler Serrani less than two minutes apart.
The way the Westside defense was playing, the Eagles’ 2-0 hole looked like a canyon.
But the Eagles weren’t willing to give up defense of their 2018 state crown so easily. They brought the fire out for the second half in front of the huge crowd and the comeback began with 31:11 remaining on a hard, low shot by Alberto Lopez. He placed it perfectly in the corner. It gave Westside’s outstanding keeper Ryan Laughlin no chance to react.
Feeling the tenor of the game had changed with a one-goal lead, West Rutland coach Dillon Zaengle yelled to defender Ryan Smith, “Play like Valerio as a sweeper 30 yards back.”
The reference was to Proctor’s senior back Joe Valerio.
But nothing could slow the energized attack of the Eagles. Domenic Whalen drew them even with 17:18 remaining and then Lopez notched the game-winner with 10:45 to go with another hard, low and well placed shot.
Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford, with a win in the other semifinal game already in his back pocket earlier in the day, made the trip over to Arlington to scout the team he will play in the state championship game on Saturday at Bellows Falls Union High School.
His Wildcats met Arlington twice, tying the Eagles 2-2 and beating them 2-1, but he had not played or seen West Rutland.
He was impressed with the Golden Horde’s performance in the first half.
“They certainly came to play,” Hayford said of West Rutland. “They play with a lot of energy and their defense seems to be together.”
At that time, Hayford might well have thought he would be seeing the Horde on Saturday.
Instead, it will be a team he is very familiar with.
“We know Arlington very well,” Hayford said. “With guys like Kolby Wilkins, the Whalen brothers (Lewis and Domenic) and Alberto Lopez, they’ve got some prime time players that are very capable.”
The Twin Valley offense figures to be an imposing challenge for the Eagles.
“We can score in bunches and we can score in a variety of ways. I would think we would be very hard to scout,” Hayford said. “Our defense is giving up just under a goal a game, which is a little too high for my liking.”
Perry’s goal with 25:43 left before the half was on a shot that Arlington keeper Bryce Harrington would probably like to have back. It appeared Harrington had the low line drive corralled but it got through.
It was Serrani who set up Perry with a pass to his feet.
Then, with 24:18 remaining in the half, Serrani scored on a free kick from 20 yards. It was a pretty shot that he bent just inside the near post.
Everything came together for the Golden Horde those opening 40 minutes. Laughlin made a terrific save on a point blank shot, teammate Tim Blanchard made a nice tackle in the box to turn the Eagles away and the other backs repelled any shots the Eagles were unable to unload.
Kenny Lynch had some testing serves on Harrington and also made some good defensive stops.
It all had the earmarks of a West Rutland night.
And then the Eagles responded like the champions they are, tilting the field to their offensive third for much of the final 40 minutes.
Late in the game, Harrington snuffed out a West Rutland threat with a sliding save in the middle of the box.
No. 7 West Rutland finishes the campaign at 10-5-2, a record that also included a 2-0 loss to Arlington back on Sept. 4.It was a tough way to go out for Westside seniors Liam Beaulieu, Laughlin, Smith and Lynch.
The pain made it impossible for them to realize Tuesday night just how much they had given to the program including a march all the way to the state title game last year where they fell 1-0 in overtime to Arlington.
The Eagles are back in Bellows Falls with a repeat in mind in a game that has the feel of the old Molly Stark League to it.
If they are to do it, they must beat a Twin Valley team they failed to topple in two tries this year. The 2-2 tie was in Arlington’s John Werner Tournament and although it went down as a tie in the Vermont Principals’ Association’s records, the Wildcats did break the tie after regulation time to claim the Werner trophy.
“It should be a great final,” Hayford said.
