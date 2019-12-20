BRANDON — Some torrid 3-point shooting can cover up inexperience. The Otters Valley boys basketball team canned nine of its 13 3-pointers in the first half and took a one-point lead into the locker room. But when the 3s were not there in the second half, OV’s youth showed through and the Otters lost 72-56 to Mount Abraham.
The large partisan crowd had plenty to cheer about in the first half. The Otters nailed five 3s in a high scoring first quarter that saw Mount Abe leading 20-19.
The Otters took the lead into halftime and then Liam Kelliher and his Eagle teammates caught fire. Kelliher had 19 of his 22 points in the second half and Mount Abe fashioned a 50-41 advantage by the end of the third quarter. The Otters never got within striking distance again.
“We watched film on their game with Vergennes (a 62-60 OV win) when they had like 15 3s. Then, they came out and made four or five 3s in the first quarter against us,” Kelliher said. “We knew we had to do something. We had to start coming out and getting a hand up against them.”
The Eagles got out in the shooters and turned up the pressure in the second half. The young Otters had trouble handling it and had numerous turnovers in the second half.
“That was too many turnovers,” said Otter Valley coach Mike Stark. “They took us out of our game.
“I think we went into halftime thinking the game was over. It was like we didn’t realize there was another half of basketball left. I think we got nervous. We showed our age.”
If the 1-1 Otters can mature and minimize the mistakes to go with the scintillating outside shooting they showed they are capable of, they will have something.
Leading OV’s prolific 3-point marksmanship were Alexander Philo with five treys and Parker Todd and Hayden Bernhardt with three apiece. Philo led the Otters with 19 points, Todd had 13 and Bernhardt had nine.
Kelliher had 22, igniting the second-half turnaround by getting 19 of them during those final 16 minutes. Quincy Cook had 16 points for the Eagles and was difficult to keep off the offensive glass. Henry Cogswell added 13.
Mount Abe is 2-1 with another double-digit win over Randolph and 57-35 loss to Mill River.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” said Kelliher, a senior captain.
When Dylan Gaboriault and Todd knocked down consecutive 3-point field goals to swell Otter Valley’s lead to a 13-5 it appeared as though they might be able to get away from the visitors early.
But the Eagles made a big move here and when Kelliher scored down low and turned it into a three-point play, it gave Mount Abe the lead at 17-16.
It was tight the rest of the half but then the Eagles’ defensive pressure changed the tenor of the game.
Kelliher rang up a hoop an on layup, after cutting down the lane and receiving a perfect pass, to give the Eagles the lead for good at 39-38.
They steadily pulled away from there.
The Otters must now get ready for a tough test against Mill River in the East/West Challenge at Hartford’s Hanley Gymnasium.
