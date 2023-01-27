PROCTOR — There's something special going on with the Arlington girls basketball team. After a so-so start, the Eagles have caught fire and Friday night's 53-38 victory over Proctor was their sixth straight win.
Foul shooting, rebounding and a 30-point night from Sidney Herrington were the key ingredients to this latest win.
"Number 14 (Herrington) is a real problem for us," Proctor coach Joe McKearin said.
The Phantoms (3-8) have struggled all season but on this night they were flirting with the upset as late as the fourth quarter. When Isabel Greb connected on a 3-point field goal with about six minutes remaining in the game, it cut the lead to 43-36.
A comeback did not seem out of the question but the Eagles precluded that notion with some razor sharp free throw shooting.
Herrington made six of her nine free throws and Lily Hosley sank nine of her 15 foul shots.
"We all take 10every day in practice," Hosley said.
Hosley believes she knows what has stead her team so well during this winning streak.
"We know how each other plays now and we are getting rebounds," the freshman said.
Coach Mikayla Dambrackas stresses free throw shooting in practice.
"We work on them every day and we remind them about their form," Dambrackas said.
Dambrackas can teach from experience. She made 63.49% of her foul shots as a player at West Rutland, third best in program history.
She also believes chemistry has been a key to this six-game win skein.
"Teamwork and camaraderie," she called it.
Greb led the Phantoms with 25 points and made four 3-pointers but as has been the case in many of their games this year, the scoring fell of significantly from there. Jenna Davine followed with six and Makayla French added five.
Hosley joined Herrington in double figures for the Eagles with 11 and Aubrie Hawley added eight points.
Taylor Wilkins was also valuable for Arlington with her floor game. She handled and distributed the ball with aplomb and played lock down defense.
The Phantoms took the lead (13-12) early in the second quarter on Greb's free throw.
She drained a 3-pointer to put the Phantoms ahead 16-14 and when French made another 3-pointer to swell Proctor's lead to 19-14 it appeared as though the Phantoms might have found something. There were even heady thoughts that this could be a season-defining victory that enabled them to turn the corner.
But the remainder of the half belonged to Arlington. Hawley scored on a putback that gave them the lead (20-19) for good, Wilkins canned one from outside and Herrington drove to the hoop for a bucket and made a free throw.
That enabled the Eagles to take a 25-19 advantage into halftime.
The Eagles stretched the lead to 39-29 by the end of the third quarter but the Phantoms battled to stay within striking distance and when Greb nailed her trey that sliced the margin to 43-36, Proctor still had a pulse.
But the Eagles' free throw shooting down the stretch closed the door on any comeback notions.
"They have worked hard in the off season," Dambrackas said of her players.
Now, they have a winning streak and 7-5 record to show for it.
They will try to extend the winning streak at Mount St. Joseph Academy on Tuesday.
McKearin saw some good energy from his team but did not like that they did not sustain it.
"We had some lulls," he said.
Some of that energy came from Cadence Goodwin who was a big factor in the Phantoms staying in the game as long as they did with her rebounding and crisp outlet passes.
Energy will be a precious commodity for the Phantoms in a busy week that was scheduled to begin with a home game against White River Valley on Monday and road contests on Wednesday (Mid-Vermont Christian) and Friday (Mount St. Joseph).
