The No. 5 seed Rutland girls basketball team had the energy going even before the ball was thrown up in its Division I playdown against No. 12 Mount Anthony Tuesday night.
There were technical difficulties in the national anthem being played, so the Ravens, and a few of their Patriot opponents, decided to dust off the pipes and give a rendition of their own.
That was the opening act for a dominating Rutland effort, as it rolled over MAU 73-25 at Keefe Gymnasium to advance to the Division I quarterfinals.
Any team coached by Rutland coach Nate Bellomo is rooted in its defensive intensity and Tuesday was a perfect representation of that.
The Ravens came out in a press defense and the younger Patriots struggled to adjust. Rutland caused a ton of early turnovers and took advantage on the other end.
The Ravens scored the game’s first six points and used a 6-0 run late in the quarter to lead by nine at the end of the first.
“We’ve been doing it all year, coming out with pressure to generate energy,” Bellomo said. “I thought right off the bat we came out composed, even in a chaotic situation.”
Kendra Sabotka was at the forefront of that early run, scoring seven of her team-high 15 points in the opening frame and coming up with a handful of the steals.
“Defense was key in this game. We want to work defensively because then offense will come,” Sabotka said. “We worked as a team.”
Sabotka finished with four steals, one of four Rutland players to do so, along with Makieya Hendrickson and Cecily McCormack. They weren’t the only ones with active hands. Kathryn Moore, Olivia Shipley and Mattie Peters all had multiple steals as well.
When Rutland gets rolling, it can quickly put a team away. It was a handful of long runs that deflated MAU’s playoff balloon.
A 16-0 run to end the first half put the Ravens up by 25 and they continued their dominance out of the break with a 12-0 stretch following a Linnaia Connell free throw.
MAU was denied any second-half field goals until late in the third, when Sophia Kipp drained a 3.
With a large lead, Rutland got a good look at its reserves in a playoff setting.
“It’s good to go into that second season and get kids some reps,” Bellomo said. “You never know what’s going to happen in the next game, so we want to make sure we’re as deep as we can be.”
Behind Sabotka’s scoring, Moore had 14 points and Karsyn Bellomo had 12. Hendrickson and McCormack added nine and seven points apiece.
Connell was impressive in her time coming off the bench for MAU. She led the Patriots with 12 points, along with five boards, three steals and two blocks.
“MAU has improved a lot since we last saw them,” coach Bellomo said.
Rutland (8-2) will get on the bus and head to No. 4 BFA-St. Albans on Friday, looking to lock up a second consecutive state semifinal appearance.
“Moving forward, we have all that we need. It’ll just be about how we’re going to play on Friday,” Sabotka said.
If the Ravens are playing with the energy they did in Tuesday’s playoff opener, they’ll be in good shape.
