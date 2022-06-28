Get ready to flip your calendars, July is just about here.
In late July, the best of the best in Vermont American Legion baseball will be making their way to Rutland County to compete in the state tournament being hosted by Lakes Region at Castleton University, along with a little help from Rutland's St. Peter's Field.
We're a few weeks into the American Legion season and teams are starting to find their groove.
In the Southern Division, teams like White River Junction, Bellows Falls and Brattleboro have gotten off to fast starts in league games, while teams like Rutland, Bennington and Lakes Region are still trying to find consistency.
There is still plenty of time to iron out any issues with an action-packed July ahead of us, leading into the state tournament.
Here's a sampling of Southern Division ballplayers that have caught my eye in the early going.
Jordan Beayon, Rutland: Beayon broke out in a big way last summer, it carried into the high school season and he's having another strong Legion season. His bat has been consistent in the middle of the Post 31 order and he's seeing a larger impact in pitching as well.
Cam Rider, Rutland: Rider's bat continues to impress me. He hit a homer in the state tournament last year and he's been super strong at the plate in the early going of this season. He also provides great defense in the outfield.
Chase de Castro, Rutland: de Castro was locked in to the maximum in Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Lakes Region. Him and Beayon provide such a potent duo in the middle of Post 31's lineup when they're on.
Joe Buxton, Lakes Region: Buxton has been a great presence in the middle of the Lakes Region order, providing tons of power and always seeming to find the gaps in the defense.
Ryan Alt, Lakes Region: I don't know much baseball Alt has been playing since the last Legion season, but he hasn't missed a beat. His bat is still as potent as ever and he continues be such a gamer when he's on the mound.
Turner Clews, Brattleboro: Clews hit the cover off the ball in the game I covered with Brattleboro playing Rutland. He's as experienced as they come, making an impact with his bat and his solid defense behind the dish.
Brandon Weeks, Brattleboro: Weeks just tossed a one-hitter over the weekend in a non-league game against Franklin County, a strong Northern Division team. He was super impressive in the Post 5 win I covered against Post 31 as well.
Sam Presch, Bellows Falls: Presch had a great senior season at Springfield in the spring and has brought that talent to Bellows Falls Post 37 in the summer. I didn't get to see the game, but I saw that he set the tone of the mound in a pitchers' duel against Bennington over the weekend. It was a typical Presch performance.
Elliott Graham, Bellows Falls: Graham has provided plenty of punch at the plate and on the mound. Just like last year, he's been a big piece in Post 37's early success.
Max Brownlee, Manchester: Brownlee pitched a gem in Manchester Union Underground's win against Lakes Region that my colleague Tom Haley covered. Pitching seems to be a strong suit for Manchester and it's no surprise given that their coach Eddie Lewicki Jr. pitched Division I at Siena.
Will Addington, Manchester: Addington was one of the offensive standouts in that win against Lakes. He's one of the most experienced players on Manchester's roster, having played multiple years of varsity ball at Burr and Burton Academy.
Colin Vielleux, White River Junction: Vielleux is another player with plenty of experience, having pitched in many big games at Hartford High School. He shined in a win against Rutland in the opening week of the season and is sure to get the ball in many more big games.
Matt Hayes, White River Junction: Hayes is younger than his fellow Post 84 pitcher Vielleux but has shown poise beyond his years. He kept White River Junction in their opener against Lakes Region, doing so while his team was being no-hit.
Josh Worthington, Bennington: Worthington showed a lot of poise when I saw him pitch on Tuesday against Lakes Region. His team was well down in the game but kept Lakes from scoring in the last few innings.
Ethan Paligo, Bennington: Paligo has been a leader for Post 13 this year, leading the team's pitching staff that has seen many bodies take the mound. He's also been one of Bennington's most consistent hitters.
The heat on the Legion baseball season is about to get turned up a few notches. Who will be playing for the title in Castleton in late July? We'll soon find out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.