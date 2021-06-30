We’re about two weeks into the American Legion baseball season and plenty of teams and athletes have impressed in the early going.
Here in Rutland County, the two legion teams, Rutland Post 31 and Lakes Region, are still trying to find their groove, but have shown flashes of strong play.
Rutland is 2-3 in league games and Lakes is 1-5. The Lakers lone win came in their opener against Post 31, where they topped their rivals 10-2. Rutland holds league wins over White River Junction and Bellows Falls.
Teams like Bellows Falls, Bennington and the newly-minted Manchester Union Underground have been standouts and find themselves atop the Southern Division standings.
All signs point to Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field for the Legion state tournament in late July. The next couple weeks will be packed with games as teams try to separate themselves from the pack.
The Rutland Herald sports staff has made it out to a bunch of games in the opening few weeks. Here’s a sampling of athletes that have caught my eye from the games we’ve attended or have reported on.
Jack Boyle, Bellows Falls: Anyone who follows Green Mountain Union athletics, or Black River before that, knows how good Boyle is.
I saw him play again last weekend against Rutland and he continued to live up to the billing. He had four hits in a loss to Post 31 in the second game of a doubleheader and his arm was on full display with a rocket from behind home plate to get a stealing baserunner. He also had an RBI in the first game that day, which BF won 15-2.
Taylor Therriault, Rutland: Don’t sleep on those Arlington athletes. Rutland Post 31 has a few of them with Taylor Therriault being the new addition this summer.
Therriault has been placed in the middle of Rutland’s order and done his job incredibly well. He had two doubles in the Sunday win against Bellows Falls. I covered Therriault when I was at the Bennington Banner before making the move to Rutland late in 2019. He’s improved a ton since I saw him then.
Jordan Beayon, Rutland: Jordan Beayon is putting it all together. He ripped a hard single to left during a game against Lakes Region last week and drove in four runs that day. A rising junior, he still has more strides to take, but Post 31 and Otter Valley have a good one on their hands with him.
Evan Reed, Lakes Region: I wasn’t in attendance for Lakes Region’s loss to Manchester on Sunday, but it was quite the pitchers’ duel between Evan Reed and Joe McCoy. Reed gave up just three hits, but was the tough luck losing pitcher.
For a young Lakes Region team still finding its chemistry, a veteran like Reed is invaluable. Every time I’ve seen Reed play, he’s been a gamer, always making the smart play. Those things rub off on teammates.
Griff Briggs, Rutland: Another Arlington product, Griff Briggs battles on the mound. He may not have the fastest stuff, but he’s never going to give in easy. He got down against Bellows Falls on Sunday, but worked out of some tight jams to keep the deficit manageable for the eventual Rutland comeback.
Fraser Pierpont, Rutland: If we talk about one Rutland ace, we have to talk about the other. Fraser Pierpont was especially impressive in an opening day win against White River Junction, a team filled with players from Hartford High that had just one loss this spring. He went the complete game on the mound that day.
Elliott Graham, Bellows Falls: Elliott Graham kept a strong Rutland lineup off balance in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, only allowing two hits. Post 37 won that one going away and that doesn’t happen without Graham setting the tone on the hill.
Ethan Kelley, Lakes Region: Poultney High has a good one with this Bellows Falls transfer. Kelley was masterful in Lakes Region’s lone win, pitching five innings of two-hit ball with 10 strikeouts.
Alex Polli, Rutland: I can’t go without saying how impressive Alex Polli is. He’s been the lone backstop for Rutland Post 31 and calls a good game day in, day out. Rutland has some impressive pitchers, but you can’t discount the impact of a veteran like Polli behind the dish.
I’m excited to see some of the other southern Legion clubs that I haven’t gotten eyes on yet, like White River Junction, Manchester, Brattleboro and Bennington. It should be a fun month ahead.
Both Rutland County Legion teams are back in action on Thursday. Rutland is at Manchester for a doubleheader and Lakes Region hosts White River Junction at Castleton University.
